New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on a two-day official visit to United Kingdom from Wednesday to take part in key meetings related to the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

This high-level visit highlights India's growing efforts to strengthen its trade and investment partnership with the UK. It comes shortly after the India-UK FTA was announced by the Prime Ministers of both countries last month. The visit is seen as a significant step towards pushing forward the agreement and making use of the growing momentum in bilateral trade talks.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Urges Global Action Against Terrorism, Highlights Voice of Global South.

According to official sources, the Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds. They will review the progress made by the negotiating teams and set a clear and time-bound plan to finalise and implement the FTA.

The Minister will also meet the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, to discuss broader macroeconomic priorities and ways to improve investment flows between the two nations.

Also Read | Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 18, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

A separate meeting is also planned with Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, to explore opportunities in creative and cultural partnerships.

Apart from government meetings, the Minister will attend multiple sessions at the India Global Forum (IGF), including the Mainstage Plenary Session, the Future Frontiers Forum, and a roundtable discussion titled 'From Agreement to Action: UK-India FTA'.

These events are expected to bring together global leaders, investors, and policy experts to discuss the growing importance of the India-UK economic corridor and the opportunities the FTA can unlock.

Business engagement is also a key part of the visit. The Minister is expected to interact with business leaders from important sectors such as shipping, fintech, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

This visit comes at a crucial time for India-UK relations, as both countries aim to move from policy announcements to concrete actions.

The meetings and discussions are expected to deepen mutual trust, strengthen trade ties, and build a future-ready economic partnership based on inclusive and sustainable growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)