Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 17: In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept across Punjab, UNITED SIKHS has deployed its Jammu-based relief team to conduct critical fogging operations in heavily affected villages and institutions. With a deep sense of empathy and urgency, the team is working to reduce the risk of mosquito and fly-borne illnesses, safeguarding public health while honoring the resilience and dignity of affected communities.

Using specialized fogging equipment, UNITED SIKHS teams are disinfecting key public areas to mitigate the spread of vector-borne diseases. These efforts are part of the organization's comprehensive humanitarian response strategy, which prioritises both immediate relief and long-term recovery for displaced and vulnerable populations.

Fogging Operations Conducted at the Following Locations:-Village Adian

-Village Thatharke

-Village Kalanor

-Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara Sahib

-Village Deriwal Kiran

-Government Primary Smart School, Deriwal Kiran, Block Kalanor

-Village Khasawali

-Village Palle Nangal

-Village Vairoka

-Village Qadian

-Government High School, Khushipur, District Gurdaspur

-Village Machhiwal

-Village Sujada Kala

-Shaheed Major Bhagat Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Kala Nangal, Gurdaspur

"At UNITED SIKHS, we believe disaster response must go beyond providing aid--it must uphold the inherent dignity and health rights of every individual," said Moninder Singh, Humanitarian Aid & Disaster Relief National. He further added, "These fogging operations are a testament to our commitment to protect lives and stand with the people of Punjab as they navigate this challenging time."

UNITED SIKHS continues to assess on-the-ground needs in partnership with local authorities, schools, and faith-based institutions. The organization is expanding its outreach to reach more communities in need and urges donors and supporters to stay engaged as recovery efforts progress.

About UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is a United Nations-affiliated, international nonprofit organization dedicated to humanitarian relief, civil rights advocacy, and community empowerment. Guided by the Sikh principle of seva (selfless service), UNITED SIKHS provides emergency response, legal advocacy, and social justice support to underserved communities worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and grassroots mobilization, the organization works to uphold human dignity, promote religious freedom, and advance equity for all.

