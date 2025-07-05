A Grand Gathering of Leaders, Visionaries, and Changemakers Setting the Tone for India@2047

New Delhi [India], July 5: The National Conference on Unity for Growth - A Collective March Towards Viksit Bharat, held on 03rd July 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, proved to be a groundbreaking and thought-provoking forum that united leaders from across the nation. Organized by Brand Vista Consulting, this landmark event brought together prominent policymakers, business leaders, social innovators, and youth change agents who collectively reinforced a shared vision for a developed, inclusive, and self-reliant India by 2047.

The event was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Shri Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Ji, Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament, who shared his passionate vision of holistic development for India. In his keynote address, he emphasized the power of unity, inclusive growth, and collaborative leadership, saying, "A Viksit Bharat cannot be built in isolation--it requires collective ownership of progress by every citizen and sector."

The theme of the conference, "Unity for Growth", was powerfully reflected in the message shared by the organizers. Grounded in the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family," the conference emphasized collaboration over competition, encouraging industries, institutions, and individuals to embrace a more humanitarian and cooperative approach to nation-building.

Dynamic Panels & National Dialogue

The conference featured two high-impact panel discussions that sparked deep and forward-looking conversations:

* Panel 1: One Nation, One Vision - Building Unity in Diversity

* Panel 2: Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047 - The Transformative Role of Industries in Driving Growth, Inclusivity & Sustainability

These sessions brought together voices from governance, business, and civil society to discuss strategies for inclusive development, community engagement, industrial growth, and the sustainability agenda.

Voices from the Ground: Perspectives that Moved the Nation

A special address was delivered by Mr. Sanjay Goyal, MLA, Shahdara, who reminded delegates that "contributing to society at all levels--be it through social welfare, responsible entrepreneurship, or inclusive governance--is essential to the overall development of the nation." His message resonated strongly with the audience and added a grassroots perspective to the conference narrative.

Mr. Vikas Chaudhary, Chairperson, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, also delivered an impactful talk. He stated, "The first step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat begins with embracing and promoting Indian-made products. 'Make in India' should not just be a slogan, but a movement." His call to support local industries echoed the sentiments of many delegates advocating for economic nationalism and self-reliance.

The conference brought together people from diverse walks of life--from government officials and corporate leaders to educators, artists, digital influencers, and social entrepreneurs. Their diverse experiences converged into one purpose: building a resilient, empowered, and unified India.

Some of the prominent participating and winning personalities included:

Mr. Girish Luthra, Chairman, Luthra Group, Mr. Dhruv Luthra, Managing Director, Luthra Group, Mr. Krishnakumar Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Shriram Pistons and Rings, Mr. Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director, Birla Open Minds, Dr. Deepak Shenoy, Founder & Managing Director, Medec Medicare Limited, Mr. Siddhartha Havelia and Mr. Ankit Jain, Co-Founders, Mercurius Advisory Services, Mr. Rahul Saxena, General Manager - Sales, Tata Bluescope Steel, Mr. Srikanth Appana, CTO, Bajaj Auto Credit, Mr. Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group, Ms. Akkineni Keerthi, Co-Founder, Innopay Technologies, Mr. Peter and Ms. Mary, Founder, St. Joseph's School, Dr. Shalya Raj, CEO, Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Col. Rajeev Mannali, CEO, Sree Uthradom Thirunal Hospital, Mr. Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director, Elista and Tekno Dome Group, Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, SA Associates, Dr. Bikash Sharma, President and Founder Trustee - International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), Ms. Rabiaah Bhatia, Celebrity Anchor, Tedx Speaker, Lifestyle Model, Mentor of Change@Niti Aayog & MD - eD WebStudio Channel SpeakIn, Dr. Dharmesh Shah, Founder & CEO, Freyaa, Mr. Binu Pillai, Director, SGJ Group, Mr. Shyam Gupta, CEO, Guidance Forever, Mr. Amit Pandey, Founder, PR Panda Promotions, Mr. Ajay Raipal, CEO, Aspesis Marketing and Mr. Deepak, IBC Pharmaceuticals for Skin Seal, Ms. Vandana Saxena, CEO & Founder and Mr. Amitabh Srivastava, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Voyage Ahead Solutions LLP, CA Abbas Mehdi Rizvi, Managing Partner, AZR Consulting, The BroadSheet News, Dr. Mangesh, Managing Director, CHDNLR, Mr. Harneet Singh, Founder & Chief AI Officer, Rabbitt AI, Mr. Munish Jindal, Founder & CEO, Hoverrobotix and Director General - Lucrate, Mr. Siddharth Sharma, Co-Founder, Money Tree, Mr. Sumit Kanu, Founder and Growth Officer at Railway Academy, Dr. Nikhil Srivastava, Dean & Principal, Subharti Dental college & Hospital, Flexcon Altius, Dr. Nancy Juneja, Founder, REVUP Life Skills, Global Chairperson - MentorX and CEO - Lucrate Ventures, Ms. Chhavi Mehta, Founder, Young Authors Launchpad Academy, Mr. Maheshwar Dangwal, Vice President, Quess Corp Limited, Dr. Amit Arya, Vice Chancellor, Dada Lakhmi Chand University, Ms. Sujata Biswas, Co-Founder, Suta, Ms. Anju Khurana, Founder & Principal, Shree Jee Global School, Mr. Dinesh Baghel, Social Activist, Mr. Vivek Tiwari, Founder & CEO, Digital Script, Mr. Manoj Dhanda, Founder & CTO, Utho, Mr. Prashant Gupta, Founder & CEO, Simpono Gadgets, Mr. Sartaz Ahmed, Influencer and YouTuber, Mr. Yogi Yogendra, Technical Yogi, Influencer and YouTuber, Ms. Richa Maheshwari, Fashion Photographer, Film Maker and Influencer, Ms. Lovely Singh (also known as Jagpreet Kaur), Model ,Choreographer and Content Creator, Mr. Sumit Kanu, Founder and Growth Officer at Railway Academy, Ms. Neelima Thakur, Renowned Writer, Journalist and Content Creator, Ms. Dishi Bhatnagar, Entrepreneur and Influencer, Ms. Bhakti Dubey, Professional Model and Business Woman, Ms. Anshu John, Model and Influencer, Mr. Vikas Chaudhary, Chairperson, Swadesi Jagran Manch, Ms. Janhavi Panwar, The Wonder Girl of India, etc.... and dozens more from diverse sectors making meaningful contributions to India's growth story.

Impact Beyond the Event: A Roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047

Beyond discussions, this conference became a platform of action--where policymakers, business leaders, women leaders, innovators, educators, and youth shared real, practical solutions and success stories. Together, they began crafting a collective roadmap for achieving the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047, focusing on pillars like:

- Inclusive industrial development

- Sustainability and climate consciousness

- Women's leadership and empowerment

- Education and digital skilling

- Support for startups and local businesses

- Cultural unity and national pride

This diverse and inclusive gathering reinforced the belief that India's future lies not in silos, but in shared goals and collaborative action.

Major Launch: Influence 360 - A Global Business Magazine

A significant milestone of the event was the launch of Influence 360--a cutting-edge global business magazine aimed at showcasing the achievements and initiatives of governments, institutions, and industries across the world.

Influence 360 will serve as a high-impact media platform to promote leadership narratives, policy transformations, and innovation-driven growth, connecting business and governance communities globally. It stands as a celebration of influence, ideas, and impact.

Conclusion: Unity is the New Growth Engine

As the curtains came down on the National Conference on Unity for Growth, it became evident that the spirit of unity is India's greatest strength. The platform succeeded not only in bringing together leaders but also in igniting a movement. The energy, ideas, and alliances formed at this forum will continue to shape the path ahead.

Brand Vista Consulting extends its heartfelt gratitude to all speakers, partners, attendees, and supporters who made this forum a resounding success.

For media inquiries, interviews, or follow-ups, please contact, Brand Vista Consulting Team - Email: vp@brandvistaconsulting.com, Website: www.brandvistaconsulting.com

