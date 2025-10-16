NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 16: Delhi's realty player, Unity Group, has announced the grand opening of its newest retail landmark, "Unity One Elegante" at Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), Delhi. Spanning an impressive approx 5,00,000 sft of bridge to luxury shopping experience, the mall is designed to redefine the urban shopping experience by blending sophistication, convenience, and contemporary design.

Home to over 200 national and international brands and 30+ food and beverage outlets, Unity One Elegante is set to emerge as a one-stop destination for fashion, lifestyle, dining, and entertainment.

Speaking at the launch, Harshwardhan Bansal, Co-founder, Unity Group, said, "Unity One Elegante represents our vision of creating more than just retail spaces; we're creating experiences that connect people with lifestyle, leisure, and luxury. We're confident that the mall will set a new benchmark in how Delhi shops, dines, and spends quality time. It's not just about commerce; it's about crafting an environment that feels both exclusive and accessible."

Positioned at the heart of North-West Delhi's commercial hub, the new mall embodies premiumization in urban retail, offering visitors a refined environment, curated aesthetics, and seamless access to global and homegrown brands. The mall's architectural elegance and thoughtfully curated brand mix reflect the rising aspirations of Delhi's modern consumers who seek premium retail experiences. Every corner of Unity One Elegante is envisioned to offer a personalized retail journey, where brand experiences, ambience, and service converge to elevate everyday indulgence.

Beyond its retail offering, Unity One Elegante has been designed with sustainability and convenience in mind, incorporating modern design sensibilities, efficient circulation, and customer-centric amenities. From its grand atrium and bespoke facade to its curated tenant mix, every aspect reflects Unity Group's commitment to building spaces that enrich city life.

With this launch, Unity Group continues to strengthen its portfolio of destination retail developments, shaping Delhi's evolving retail landscape.

For more information, please visit: unityoneelegante.com.

