Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global Career Counsellor Program by Univariety launches Study Abroad - an opportunity for career counsellors to refer students for overseas studies, connect with 800+ universities across five countries and earn huge commissions!

There are lakhs of students who go abroad for higher studies every year. Both parents and students seek the assistance of career counsellors throughout their career journeys.

While overseas education is a transformative journey for students, it is also a career-boosting opportunity for career counsellors.

These professionals can help students get into their dream colleges abroad and at the same time increase their earning potential. However, collaborating with international universities is a challenge.

This program gives a career boost to trained Global Career Counsellors where they can start working as professional Overseas Education Consultants.

Univariety's Study Abroad provides counsellors with an opportunity to connect with over 800 universities across UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia while earning attractive commissions with every successful referral.

The Founder and CEO of Univariety, Jaideep Gupta says, "While implementing our career guidance solutions in over 500 schools, we got to see every nook and corner of India. We realized that India did not have enough career counsellors. How can we guide youth if we don't have trained professionals? That's when we decided to take up this challenge and create India's first generation of professionally trained career counsellors to guide students studying in India and abroad."

Univariety is India's most comprehensive, collaborative and responsive career guidance ecosystem backed by Info Edge.

Univariety offers an online career counselling course, the Global Career Counsellor Program in collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension.

People from different educational and professional backgrounds can enrol for the course, upskill themselves, and become trained career counsellors.

