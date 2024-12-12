Ball in, ball out-at Altitude, where the energy never fades and the game is always on

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Ever felt the weight of adult responsibilities and craved a carefree escape to relive your childhood? Well here's your fun retreat- Altitude Ball In, Ball Out, India's first adult ball pit, is your ticket to a world of pure nostalgia! Located in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, sprawled across an area of 5500 sq. ft. Altitude is poised to redefine the entertainment scene in Mumbai.

As you step into Altitude Ball In, Ball Out, you're not just entering a venue; you're stepping into a world of pure joy. It's a place where age is just a number and fun knows no bounds. Altitude offers a unique and immersive experience like no other. Designed specifically for adults, Altitude creates a safe haven, where adults can let loose and reconnect with their inner child without a care in the world.

Step into a massive ball pit, an area of 1500 sq. filled with thousands of balls and feel the weightlessness as you dive and splash your way to pure bliss. With a dream to create a unique experience, Nishita Shah envisioned a space where adults could escape the stresses of daily life and reconnect with their inner child. With Altitude -Ball In, Ball Out, this dream has become a reality.

Nishita Shah, a visionary entrepreneur and founder, shares the story behind Altitude, "We wanted to create a space where adults can escape the stresses of daily life and indulge in pure fun. The ball pit at Altitude is more than just a play area; it's a place to unwind, socialise, and create unforgettable memories."

Beyond the ball pit, Altitude-Ball In, Ball Out offers a diverse range of entertainment options. From bowling alleys to arcade games, there's something for everyone. Challenge your friends to a thrilling game of Bowling, or immerse yourself in a world of virtual reality with the Bungee Adventure with 12 different scenarios to choose from. Test your aiming skills with Sniper Game or unleash your competitive spirit with the arcade games, ranging from the Crazy Guitar, a hammer game that tests your strength, score big or go home with the Basketball Game.

Add more fun to the festivities with a side of Altitude's delectable range of food and beverages. From mouthwatering snacks to refreshing drinks, each dish is curated to complement your gaming experience. Give your tastebuds a delightful treat with in-house specials like Cigar rolls, Khichiya Avocado Salsa, Gnocchi Pasta, and Watermelon feta salad. Have a fill of the hearty mains ranging from Chole Kulche, Mac n cheese, Paneer Makhani, Thai Curry Rice, Hakka Noodles and more. Try the lip-smacking signature mocktails like Lost in Guava, Kafir Royal, Blue Lagoon and Purple Rain for a refreshing break. Give your sweet tooth a taste of the Sizzling Brownie and Apple Pie for a perfect climax to your gaming journey.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into a world of pure joy and nostalgia. Altitude- Ball in, Ball Out is more than just a venue; it's an experience. Come and create unforgettable memories with friends and family. Let's make every moment count!

Altitude- Ball in, Ball Out is India's first adult ball pit, offering a unique and immersive entertainment experience. Altitude is designed especially for adults, the state-of-the-art facility features a massive ball pit, a thrilling bowling alley, exciting arcade games, and a delectable food and beverage menu. Located in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Altitude is set to revolutionise the entertainment scene in Mumbai.

