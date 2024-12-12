Shimla, December 12: A woman from Uttar Pradesh has been accused by her son-in-law from Himachal Pradesh of stealing valuables from his flat. The alleged stolen items include 1,800 US dollars, INR 1.5 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, a laptop, and a BMW car, as per the police complaint.

According to a report by News18, The incident occurred in June 2024, prompting a police investigation after the son-in-law, Chetan Parashar, lodged a formal complaint. The matter had been under review in the SDM court for months before the police registered a case against the woman, who, along with her daughter, allegedly escaped with the stolen items.

The narrative centres around a man from Chintpurni, in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, who entered into a love marriage with a woman from Uttar Pradesh. Following their union, the couple relocated to a flat in Chandigarh’s Sector-63. The property, registered in the husband's name, was formalized through a jointly signed rental agreement. Chandigarh Man Held for Stealing 19 High-End Bicycles of Morning Walkers from Parks.

The issues began when the wife’s mother, who initially visited the couple briefly, returned months later under the pretence of purchasing a flat in Chandigarh. She moved in again, and during her stay, tensions arose. A minor disagreement between the husband and wife escalated, allegedly worsened by the mother-in-law’s involvement. Matters deteriorated further when other family members joined the argument. Following the altercation, the husband left the house for the night, only to return the next morning to find the flat locked. With no response from his wife or mother-in-law, he sought assistance from the police. Gun House Theft Case in Punjab: Two Arrested After a Chase of Over 1,000 km Across Five States and UTs, 12 Weapons Recovered.

The dispute escalated to legal proceedings, with Chetan approaching the SDM court to recover his belongings. The court directed the police to mediate in dividing the couple’s assets. However, complications arose when Chetan’s wife asserted ownership of a car registered in her name despite claims that he had financed its purchase. Before the division could proceed, both his wife and mother-in-law vanished without notice.

Subsequent investigations revealed that numerous valuables were missing from the flat, including cash, a gold ring, electronic devices, and a BMW car. A formal complaint was lodged at the Sector-49 police station, leading to charges of theft against the mother-in-law. Authorities are actively investigating the case and working to locate the individuals involved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).