PNN

New Delhi [India], November 9: "Quest for Triumph: The Life and Times of Pravin Sheth" is a captivating biography that was unveiled at an event yesterday. This extraordinary book chronicles the remarkable journey of Pravin Sheth, spanning over six decades of relentless determination and unwavering commitment.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Greet People on 23rd Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

In the pages of this biography, you will delve into the awe-inspiring tale of how Pravin Sheth fearlessly embraced challenges, and with unwavering resolve, conquered each and every obstacle that crossed his path. He is rightfully hailed as the "janmdata," or the originator, of the modern non-woven fabrics industry in India. Pravin Bhai is a true visionary who continually ventured into uncharted territories throughout his life.

Today, Pravin Sheth stands as the driving force behind India's premier 100 per cent Export Oriented Unit (EOU). His passion for innovation and his ability to pioneer new frontiers in various industries have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian business. "Quest for Triumph" offers a compelling narrative of his relentless pursuit of excellence and his indomitable spirit that has inspired countless others to dream big and achieve even bigger.

Also Read | BTS' Yet To Come Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Bangtan Boys' Concert Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

This biography is a testament to the remarkable journey of a man who not only overcame adversities but also reshaped the very fabric of India's industrial landscape. Pravin Sheth's life and achievements serve as an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come.

Left to Right: Divyakant Mehta, Sr. Advocate; Chidamber A. Rege, Director at Fiberweb India Ltd. Chief Guest of the Event Ladharam Nagwani, Member BJP National Executive Committee. Pravin Sheth, Chairman(Emiretus) at Fiberweb India Ltd, Soniya Pravin Sheth, Wife of Pravin Sheth & Director at fiberweb India Ltd. Jaahnavi P Pal Author of the Biography of Pravin Sheth & on extream Right Neha Sheth Rao, Daughter of Pravin Sheth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)