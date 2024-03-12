ATK

New Delhi [India], March 12: In a heartfelt homage to the resilience and sacrifice of army wives, an upcoming song titled "Sajan Ghar Aao Re" is set to enrapture audiences with its poignant melody and captivating visuals. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of the Kashmir Valley, this musical masterpiece is a collaborative effort of talented individuals, promising to resonate with viewers worldwide.

Also Read | Arsenal vs FC Porto, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Directed and edited by the visionary filmmaker Rufy Khan, this project features performances by Lokesh Kumari Sharma, renowned for her stint on Big Boss 10, alongside Rufy Khan, Adding to the ensemble is Ashraf Nagoo, portraying the role of a classical dance teacher in the song, lending an artistic flair to the production.

The soul-stirring composition of "Sajan Ghar Aao Re" is credited to the skilled musician Prasad Phatak, while the melodious vocals are rendered by the talented singer Anwesshaa. The evocative lyrics, penned by Sameer Samant, infuse emotion and meaning into the composition, honoring the unwavering strength and spirit of army wives.

Also Read | 'The Captain and the Coach Will Decide', Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Reveals Owner's Take on Selecting MS Dhoni's Potential Successor.

Behind the scenes, the meticulous production is overseen by Madhusudan Kulkarni and Shrinivas Kulkarni, whose dedication and vision have brought this project to fruition. Cinematographer Imad's adept lens captures the enchanting beauty of Kashmir, transporting viewers into a world of serenity and wonder.

Choreographed by Arjun Gaikwad and with dance instruction by Shagufta, the song's dance sequences are set to dazzle audiences with their grace and elegance. Poster design by Anil Shinde and Mahesh Jadhav adds a visual allure to the project, while Di Colourist Manoj Singh ensures the aesthetic appeal of the final product.

With the audio release already garnering a massive response, amassing 2 million views on YouTube, the anticipation for the video's release is palpable. Producer confidence is high, with expectations that audiences will embrace the visual rendition with equal enthusiasm. Director Rufy Khan expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the team, emphasizing their pivotal role in bringing this vision to life.

Despite facing challenges, including shooting a dance sequence in Kashmir at -10 degrees Celsius, the team's dedication and perseverance have resulted in a product they are proud of. As the release date draws near, "Sajan Ghar Aao Re" stands poised to touch the hearts of audiences, offering a heartfelt tribute to the silent heroes behind every uniform--the army wives.

Link to full audio song: https://youtu.be/ijy0wN5hd6I?si=lhFQZzuEDbkWu52z

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)