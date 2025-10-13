HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, offers a seamless shopping experience through the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform. This festive season, embrace the spirit of celebration by exploring a wide range of products from various sellers in one convenient place.

Within the home appliances category, ONDC on Bajaj Markets features a variety of smart appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and more, all available on easy EMIs. The platform simplifies the process of discovering and purchasing high-quality appliances, offering flexible payment options and a diverse selection from renowned brands.

In addition to smart appliances, ONDC on Bajaj Markets brings a wide array of everyday essentials, such as groceries and food from popular local stores, making it easier to shop for everything needed to make the festive season even more special.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

