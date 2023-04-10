Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an effort to restore and beautify the 100+ acres Ameenpur Lake and rebuild its ecosystem, south India's largest real estate developer, Urbanrise has recently entered into a partnership with The Government of Telangana. The association is in line with the recently announced program by The Government of Telangana that aims to rejuvenate and beautify 50 lakes in and around Hyderabad, thereby providing a clean and healthy environment for the community. The rejuvenation work, taken as a part of the company's CSR program will involve a multi-faceted approach where Urbanrise will set-up walking tracks, landscaping, lighting, open gyms, benches, toilets, play areas with dedicated equipment for children, thus enhancing the overall ecosystem. The entire activity will be undertaken under the supervision of the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority). The photograph cites Chandrasekhar Reddy JMD-Urbanrise receiving the MoU from KT Rama Rao Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana.

Ameenpur Lake is India's first water body to be recognized as a Biodiversity Heritage Site and the first biodiversity site to be approved in an urban area. In recent years, Ameenpur Lake has become one of the popular destinations for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts owing to its rich avian diversity, with over 170 species of birds recorded in the area.

Sharing his views on this occasion, Manoj Namburu - Chairman & Managing Director of Urbanrise said, "Being an environmentally friendly and sustainability-focused organization, we are extremely happy that the Government of Telangana has entasked us with beautifying the heritage Ameenpur lake, as part of our CSR initiatives. We will put our best efforts to ensure that the Ameenpur Lake becomes a tourist attraction not only for the citizens living in the proximity of the lake and elsewhere but also becomes a home to more variety of migratory birds."

