New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said on Truth Social that he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China under conditions meant to keep national security strong.

Trump said on his social media platform that President Xi "responded positively,"

"I have informed President Xi, of China, that the United States will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China, and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security. President Xi responded positively! $25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen US," the post said.

In the post, Trump also said the earlier policies forced the US to spend billions on "degraded" products that nobody wanted. "The Biden Administration forced our Great Companies to spend BILLIONS OF DOLLARS building 'degraded' products that nobody wanted, a terrible idea that slowed Innovation, and hurt the American Worker. That Era is OVER! We will protect National Security," he said.

According to Trump, NVIDIA's customers in the United States are already working with their advanced Blackwell chips and will later use Rubin chips. He said these products are not part of the arrangement with China.

"NVIDIA's U.S. Customers are already moving forward with their incredible, highly advanced Blackwell chips, and soon, Rubin, neither of which are part of this deal. My Administration will always put America FIRST," he said.

In the post, Trump also said the Department of Commerce is finalizing the details of the policy. He noted that the same approach will apply to AMD, Intel, and others that operate in the semiconductor industry. (ANI)

