New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): Paatlidun Safari Lodge, located in the lush green flora and fauna of Uttarakhand, has recently become a popular destination for celebrities seeking a luxurious and peaceful retreat away from the paparazzi. Located close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the lodge offers a chance for guests to witness tuskers at night and wild boars digging up the grounds.

Celebrities who have visited the lodge include Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Milind Soman, Eijaz Khan & Pavitra, Ritu Shivpuri, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Raina, Kumar Vishwas, and many more. They have all praised the lodge's luxurious rooms, including custom-designed cottage suites with private pools, cozy sit-outs, open-air showers, and vintage furniture. The lodge also offers a roof-top sky bed, allowing guests to sleep under a star-studded night sky and wake up to the sounds of the forest coming to life.

The trust that celebrities have placed in Paatlidun Safari Lodge is a testament to the property's commitment to providing top-quality hospitality and immersive nature experiences. From the comfort of their cottage suites to the beauty of the surrounding jungle, Paatlidun Safari Lodge offers a truly unforgettable staycation experience.

Overall, Paatlidun Safari Lodge provides a unique blend of luxury and immersion in nature for its celebrity guests, making it a perfect staycation destination.

