New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/PNN): Satyam Kantamneni, the Managing Partner at UXReactor is hosting a book discussion event to celebrate the success of his latest book -User Experience Design: A Practical Playbook To Fuel Business Growth.

The event will take place on the 8th of July, 2022 at Hyatt Palace, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and would include a productive discussion about the core intent of the book.

Launched in May 2022, Kantamneni's book is dedicated to the importance and relevance of seamless user experience in the age of digitization. It provides existing and aspiring business leaders and product entrepreneurs with tips and tricks to nurture their ventures by staying in sync with the cutting-edge techniques (plays) in user-centered innovation. In the book, Kantamneni has put in the knowledge and experience garnered over 25 years to help the readers understand the importance of a reliable, scalable, and consistent user experience.

Prioritizing the practical aspects of designing user experience, Kantamneni has added 27 proven "plays" in the playbook to help readers put these practices into action. While keeping the tone of the book interactive, he has included application-based anecdotes that help everyone involved in driving transformation within an organization, including business leaders, product managers, design leaders, and developers.

Kantamneni believes that his book is a blueprint for existing and aspiring UX practitioners around the world, especially in India. He says, "India occupies a special place in the global tech industry. The country has always produced some of the biggest tech experts and entrepreneurs who have carved their niche in the industry. With 'User Experience Design: A Practical Playbook To Fuel Business Growth', I intend to encourage Indian professionals to drive digitization within organizations and design user experience that is in sync with the clients/customers they cater to. I am delighted that the book has resonated with Indian readers and am really looking forward to the book discussion event to celebrate the same."

