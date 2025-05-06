VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6: The 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference, jointly organized by the International Institute of Saiva Siddhantha Research, Dharmapuram Adheenam, and the Tamil Perayam of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), concluded with a formal valedictory ceremony at the Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

Also Read | KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 57.

The ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of prominent spiritual and academic figures. Among them were Thiru. Marai. Vetrivel, Conference Treasurer, Dharmapuram Adheenam; His Holiness Sri-La-Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, the 27th Mahasannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam; Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra; Tan Shree Tatho Dr. R. Nataraja, Chairman, Shree Mahamariamman Temple, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Dr. Srimath Mauna Thirugnanasambanda Thambiran Swamigal of Sri Maunamadam, Tiruchirappalli. Their participation lent solemnity and depth to the closing proceedings.Noted Tamil orator Tmt. Bharathi Baskar participated in the ceremony.

"Over the past twelve years, we have trained over a thousand Tamil-speaking priests to ensure worship in Tamil across our temples--an achievement that marks a significant victory for Tamil spirituality. By fostering devotion, we are also nurturing culture, discipline, and compassion in society. True transformation begins with instilling bhakti and values in our youth." -- Karu Nagarajan, Head of Tamil Perayam

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Partner With International Olympic Committee, Eurosport for Streaming Rights.

"Saiva Siddhanta is not just a philosophy--it's a way of life that teaches us to serve, surrender, and seek truth within."- Tmt. Bharathi Baskar, Tamil Orator

"The Saiva Siddhanta Conference stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to spiritual growth, intellectual exchange, and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage. This gathering of minds, from across the world, reflects our shared pursuit of truth and devotion, inspired by the timeless teachings of Saiva Siddhanta."-Ravi Pachamuthu, Pro-Chancellor (Administration), SRMIST

Through the teachings of Saiva Siddhanta, we are reminded that true wisdom arises from within, as the soul, free from attachment and ego, merges with the divine presence of Lord Shiva."- His Holiness Sri-La-Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, the 27th Mahasannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam.

"In the journey of progress, we must never forget that true innovation is rooted in our ancient wisdom. As we move forward, let us honor the timeless teachings of our ancestors, embracing them not as relics of the past but as the guiding lights that will shape the future. Our heritage is not just a reflection of what we were, but a blueprint for what we can become."-Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra.

The valedictory function marked the successful conclusion of the conference, reinforcing the enduring global relevance of Saiva Siddhanta and the shared commitment to preserving Tamil spiritual heritage through continued academic and cultural collaboration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)