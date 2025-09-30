BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. (Solarworld) is an Indian solar EPC company recognized for its robust execution of utility-scale, rooftop, ground-mounted, and hybrid solar installation projects since its founding in 2013. The company serves both public sector undertakings (PSUs) and commercial & industrial clients, often handling technically complex projects that require deep domain expertise and innovation.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu YouTuber Felix Gerald Arrested for 'Defamatory' Comments on Vijay's TVK Rally Tragedy.

Solarworld has developed a strong reputation for reliably delivering high-quality solar solutions in India's accelerating renewable energy market. The firm's portfolio includes a diverse range of installations, reflecting its capacity to address technically challenging requirements and large-scale contracts across both government and private sector customers.

IPO Overview

Also Read | WhatsApp Beta for iOS Invites Hit by Scammers on Telegram? Fake Paid Invites Targets New Beta Testers; Know How To Stay Safe.

Total Issue Size: INR 490 crore

Fresh Issue: INR 440 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): INR 50 crore

Backed by: ValueQuest SCALE Fund (CAT II AIF) & VQ FasterCap Fund (CAT III AIF)

Listing Date: 30th September 2025

The ValueQuest Backing

ValueQuest SCALE Fund (CAT II AIF) was the first major institutional backer of Solarworld, investing in two tranches in September 2024 and November 2024, followed by participation from VQ FasterCap Fund (CAT III AIF) in November 2024 and the IPO anchor book.

This institutional backing strengthened Solarworld's capital position, helped de-risk project execution, and provided crucial market credibility ahead of the IPO.

This dual backing is particularly significant for several reasons:

- Sector Focus: Both funds are sector-agnostic but emphasize energy transition as a primary investment theme, which aligns with India's push towards renewable solutions.

- Fund's Investment Philosophy: It identifies high-quality businesses early and partners with entrepreneurs to drive value creation and help navigate capital market journeys.

- Impact on Solarworld: The fresh capital infusion strengthened Solarworld's execution capabilities and credibility, helping the company de-risk its project pipeline and bolster its public market appeal ahead of the IPO.

- Market Standing: ValueQuest Fund''s investment was first institutional round in the company which helped build investor confidence in Solarworld and played a role in a successful IPO, which was oversubscribed by 65 times.

Leadership Commentary

Ravi Dharamshi, CIO & Founder, ValueQuest:

"In what has been a challenging and muted 12-15 months for IPO markets, Solarworld's reception underscores that quality execution and domain depth continue to resonate with investors alike. We congratulate the team at Solarworld and look forward to their success as a listed company."

Pushkar Jauhari, MD & Head of Private Equity:

"Solarworld's consistent performance and execution capability across both utility and C&I projects exemplify how a focused player can capture growth in India's fast-evolving energy transition landscape. This journey also underscores the importance of partnering early with quality businesses and helping entrepreneurs on their capital market journey. Congratulations to the team at Solarworld for a successful IPO."

ValueQuest Track Record

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO marks the 6th successful listing from ValueQuest SCALE Fund's portfolio. The fund has made 14 investments across growth and late-stage businesses. The portfolio spans diverse sectors and includes companies such as Waaree Energies, Jupiter International, Unimech Aerospace Manufacturing, Rentomojo, and Naffa Innovations (Tonetag), among others.

ValueQuest's sector-agnostic funds have energy transition as one of their key themes and have backed Solarworld alongside prior investments in solar module and cell manufacturers, reflecting a hands-on approach to partnering early with quality businesses and driving meaningful value creation.

As one of the leading private equity firm, ValueQuest is committed to identifying and supporting high-quality businesses, helping entrepreneurs on their capital market journey, and building market leaders across India's growth sectors.

For disclaimer - https://www.valuequest.in/document-disclaimer/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)