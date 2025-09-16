BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: VBeyond Digital, a New Jersey-based IT solutions and digital transformation consulting firm, announced the global expansion of its GCC Advisory & Execution services. It provides multi-national companies with strategic, end-to-end support to expand their presence with GCCs in India from strategy to go-live and operations management. VBeyond Digital offers flexible engagement models--Captive, Semi-Captive with Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Full BOT, delivered through a structured lifecycle approach.

By collaborating with 21 MNCs for their GCC engagements, VBeyond Digital has enabled enterprises to set up and operationalize capability centers with faster time-to-value and full compliance. Going beyond GCC setup, the firm integrates talent acquisition, technology enablement, infrastructure readiness, operations management, and governance.

Sharad Seth, CTO and Co-Founder, VBeyond Digital, said on the announcement, "A GCC's real strength lies in how technology, process, and talent work together. With years of building and running global delivery teams, we focus on getting those fundamentals right from day one, so the center runs efficiently now and stays ready for what's next in terms of innovation."

Rajesh Khanna, President and Founder, VBeyond Digital, added, "India's GCCs have become strategic hubs for innovation, engineering, and growth. In a shifting global landscape, our US base and delivery presence in India and Europe uniquely position us to help enterprises build GCCs that balance agility and control, delivering value from day one and ensuring they are agile, scalable, and strategically aligned to business goals."

