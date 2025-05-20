BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 20: Veet, a global leader in depilatory products, is tackling a real and often unspoken challenge faced by women -- the hesitation and lack of confidence that comes with grooming intimate areas. With its bold new campaign, 'Veet's Smoothest Way to Sexy', the brand steps into a fresh, sexy yet relatable space -- offering women a quick, painless, and worry-free solution for achieving smooth, confident skin. While traditional methods can be painful, time-consuming, or simply unsuitable for sensitive areas like 'down there', Veet's latest campaign reflects the modern woman's desire to feel beautiful, comfortable, and unapologetically sexy in her own skin. Staying true to its purpose of delivering superior hair removal experiences, Veet Pure Sensitive Hair Removal Cream has been specially formulated to address the needs of sensitive skin, including suitable use on the full bikini area. With its rich and creamy texture, the product is dermatologically tested and clinically proven in German labs. It provides a quick, painless alternative to traditional hair removal methods, eliminating common concerns like nicks, cuts, and itchy, prickly regrowth -- all while delivering that desired, confident smoothness. Speaking on the campaign, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we are committed to creating superior solutions that empower women to feel their most confident selves -- especially when it comes to intimate grooming, which has long been surrounded by discomfort and silent hesitation. With 'Veet's Smoothest Way to Sexy', we wanted to bring this conversation into the open -- with a message that's bold, confident, and deeply relatable. We understand that for many women, feeling sexy begins with feeling comfortable in their own skin. This campaign champions that belief, offering a quick, painless, and dermatologically tested solution specially designed for their sensitive needs. 'Veet's Smoothest Way to Sexy' isn't just about hair removal -- it's about feeling confident, carefree, and ready to take on the world with ease." The campaign's TVC is directed by Jessica Sadana, best known for the critically acclaimed web series Adulting. Through a lively beach setting, the film tells the story of a group of young women gearing up for a day in their bikinis - but held back by self-doubt. That moment of hesitation is replaced by empowerment, as Veet Pure Sensitive gives them the confidence to shed their inhibitions along with unwanted hair. The playful energy of the campaign film is elevated by the use of the iconic 1960s track, 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini' by Brian Hyland** - a perfect nod to boldness, nostalgia, and body positivity. The ad brings together fun, freedom and feminine strength, all tied to the empowering proposition of Veet.

With this bold new campaign, Veet redefines confidence, offering not just a hair removal solution but a painless, quick, and empowering experience. Because sexy isn't a size, a shape, or a style -- it's confidence. And now, it's smooth too.

