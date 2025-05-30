VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: In a world increasingly tuned into energetic well-being and holistic living, Venira emerges as a conscious wellness brand rooted in intention, purity, and ancient healing traditions. With a focus on spiritual hygiene and energetic alignment, Venira offers a line of handcrafted aura salts designed to cleanse, protect, and elevate personal energy.

Also Read | May 31 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on May 31.

After years of guiding thousands through spiritual journeys and energetic healing, renowned spiritual coach Jinisha has launched Venira, a mindful self-care brand offering organic aura salts and energy-cleansing blends infused with sacred herbs, crystals, and ancient rituals.

At the heart of the brand is a philosophy that self-care goes beyond the physical--it is a ritual, a connection to one's higher self. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with sacred herbs, essential oils, minerals, and ethically sourced crystals, inspired by age-old purification practices and modern spiritual needs.

Also Read | Business Insider Layoffs: US-Based News Company Embraces AI for Operations, Announces Cutting 21% of Workforce in Every Department, Says Report.

Venira's signature collection includes

* Aura Cleansing & Locking Salt--created to purify negative energy and seal in a refreshed auric field

* Prosperity & Luck Salt--a golden blend enriched with saffron and turmeric to attract abundance

* Nazar Protection Salt--infused with rosemary, cinnamon, and protective botanicals used across cultures

* Self-Love & Romance Salt--a nurturing pink salt blend featuring rose petals, vanilla, and lavender for heart-centered healing

All products are chemical-free, made in small batches, and guided by ritual and intention--transforming ordinary baths into spiritual sanctuaries.

What began as a simple act of care during a sacred time has since become a growing movement in spiritual wellness. The response from early users was so profound that over 100 kilograms of these aura salts were shared within spiritual circles even before the brand officially launched.

Venira is more than a product line--it's a call to reconnect with the deeper parts of ourselves, to cleanse not just the body but the spirit, and to make everyday rituals sacred again.

At the foundation of this brand is a decade of spiritual study, healing practices, and energetic work. Venira was born from lived experience and deep inner transformation.

The brand was created by Jinisha, a seasoned spiritual practitioner and healer known for her work in astrology, sound healing, and intuitive coaching. Her vision with Venira is to translate ancient wisdom into accessible, everyday rituals that elevate consciousness and promote energetic clarity.

For those seeking to raise their vibration, clear energetic blocks, or simply introduce mindful rituals into their lives, Venira offers a gateway to conscious, soulful self-care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)