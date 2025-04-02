BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 2: Mylan Laboratories Limited (a Viatris Company) has been recognized with the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Viatris' unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, engagement, and employee wellbeing. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. As part of the assessment, the Great Place to Work® Institute measured the perceptions of Viatris India colleagues using the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Employee Survey. The results speak for themselves - 85% of Viatris India colleagues who were part of the survey shared that they think Viatris India is a great place to work! "Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says, Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Viatris stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees." Anupam Bhatt, Head of Human Relations, Viatris India, says, "Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification for the fourth consecutive year is a proud moment for us. This milestone is a direct reflection of our people-first philosophy and our efforts to create an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and supported in their career growth. At Viatris, we continuously invest in wellbeing, inclusivity, and development to help our employees thrive. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and strengthens our commitment to enhancing the employee workplace experience."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

