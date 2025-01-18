New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Vietnamese pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast officially announced its first electric vehicles for the Indian market at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed automaker unveiled two all-electric Premium SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, demonstrating its commitment to the market for modern products.

This unveiling marks a milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market.

In a statement, VinFast said it chose the VF 7 and VF 6 as its first models for the market.

India is also the first market where VinFast will launch right-hand drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6.

These two models are expected to meet the electrification needs of consumers and set a new benchmark in the green transportation industry in India, the EV maker said.

"We believe our premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are the game changers that will accelerate of the adoption of EVs in India. We are thrilled to exhibit our broader portfolio of electric mobility solutions at the Expo. Our presence here not only underlines our commitment to the Indian market but also showcases our vision for sustainable mobility solutions and advanced technology," said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia.

Ashwin Ashok Patil, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast India, noted, "Our India centric premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are expected to go for sales from early second half of 2025."

VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with an omni channel presence.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, alongside the VF 7 and VF 6, VinFast showcased its VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs; the Evo 200, Klara, Feliz, Vento, Theon electric scooters; the DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pickup truck concept.

Unveiling of India-centric models solidifies VinFast's commitment to the Indian market. Last year, the Company broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, aiming to strengthen its global manufacturing capabilities, meet growing demand, and drive the adoption of sustainable mobility in India and beyond.

VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. (ANI)

