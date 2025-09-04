PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Vigor Plast India Limited, a leading provider of complete plumbing solutions, has successfully raised ₹7.08 crore from marquee anchor investors, reflecting strong confidence in the company's growth potential. The Anchor Book witnessed participation from reputed funds such as Silver Stride India Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Venus Investments VCC - Venus Stellar Fund, Aarth AIF Growth Fund, and Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund.

The company has allocated 8,73,600 equity shares at ₹81 per share, raising a total of ₹7.08 crore from prominent anchor investors.

The allocation includes participation from reputed domestic and global funds:

-Silver Stride India Global Fund - ₹2.26 crore (31.87%)

-NOVA Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone - ₹1.54 crore (21.79%)

-Venus Investments VCC - Venus Stellar Fund - ₹1.26 crore (17.77%)

-Aarth AIF Growth Fund - ₹1.01 crore (14.29%)

-Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund - ₹1.01 crore (14.29%)

The enthusiastic participation by high-quality institutional investors underscores the strength of Vigor Plast India's business model, its robust growth trajectory, and the opportunities in the plumbing solutions segment.

The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens today, September 4, 2025, and will close on September 9, 2025. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹25.1 crore with a price band of ₹77 to ₹81 per equity share, and investors can bid in lots of 1,600 shares. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

