Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6: Vikrant University Signs MoU with Kisan Munafa to Promote Innovation and Research in Agricultural Technology

In order to promote and foster innovation, research, and industry-academia collaboration, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by Vikrant University, Gwalior, with Kisan Munafa, a leading Agri-tech organization working towards sustainable agricultural growth through technology and data-driven solutions.

The core objective of the memorandum is to induce practica learning in students, promoting technological research in agriculture, and encouraging innovations that in turn will contribute to the modernization of India's farming ecosystem. This collaboration of Vikrant university and kisan Munafa reflects the shared vision of both institutions -- to empower youth with practical exposure and technical expertise that align with the needs of a rapidly evolving Agri-based economy.

Under the terms of the MoU, Kisan Munafa will play a pivotal role in providing specified internships for Vikrant University students, ensuring that students will get practical exposure of agricultural operations without leaving any kind of financial obligation on the university. It will assist in proving technical and professional support for the development of agricultural devices and innovation-based projects. Additionally, Kisan Munafa will provide access to its cloud infrastructure and data systems, enabling collaborative research and the integration of real-time data analytics into academic exploration.

Additionally, Vikrant University will nominate eligible students from specified disciplines to participate in these internships and projects.It will also allocate faculty members and research personnel to jointly contribute to product and device development and adopt the cloud-based data tools offered by Kisan Munafa to its curriculum and research ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both sides stated about the transformative potential of this partnership. They highlighted that the MoU would not only enhance academic and research capabilities but also create opportunities for innovation-led entrepreneurship among students.

The collaboration of the two organizations is expected to open new doors of smart agriculture, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable technology development. It adds to another milestone in Vikrant University's commitment to align academia with industry, making future-ready professionals, and contributing to India's vision of Atmnirbhar Bharat through technological empowerment in the agricultural sector.

