Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20: VIRGIO, the fastest-growing sustainable fashion brand, is proud to announce its partnership with International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards 2025 for its milestone 25th-anniversary edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This partnership is set to open up conversation on sustainable fashion and closely associate glamour and fashion with sustainability.

The collaboration had a special focus on the IIFA Green Carpet, an iconic platform that advocates various actions of preserving the environment since 2007. This partnership is a testimony to the commitment both brands carry towards promoting sustainability. This collaboration underscored the significance of eco-conscious choices, proving that sustainability is the future of fashion.

As the "Sustainable Fashion Partner", VIRGIO unites with IIFA's long-standing mission of raising global awareness about climate change. The GREEN CARPET has always placed environmental consciousness at the heart of its celebration, ushering in a transformative era that will be etched in the history of Indian cinema.

VIRGIO's presence at IIFA '25 was deeply embedded across key moments. The Green Carpet became a stage for powerful dialogue where industry icons like King Khan, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor; luminaries from Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and OTT platforms, alongside global dignitaries, fans, and cinema enthusiasts underscored the growing significance of sustainability in fashion and its transformative impact on the industry's future.

As a pioneering initiative, VIRGIO extended this platform to its community members, offering them an exclusive experience on the Green Carpet. Accompanied by Amar Nagaram, Co-Founder & CEO of VIRGIO, they became part of a movement championing inclusivity in sustainable fashion. Taking its mission even further, VIRGIO shined a global spotlight on Jaipur's revered block print artisans, placing them alongside Bollywood's finest and celebrating India's rich craftsmanship on an international stage.

Amar Nagaram, Co-Founder & CEO of VIRGIO, shared, "This is an incredibly proud moment for us to collaborate with IIFA, a platform that truly values purpose. As a start-up brand, we are thrilled to be recognised for our unwavering commitment to sustainability. Alongside IIFA, we aim to amplify our mission for the future of fashion. Through this platform, we hope to extend our message to Indian consumers and the global audience, while also giving local artisans and true craftsmanship the global recognition they deserve."

Quote by Andre Timmins, Co-Founder, and IIFA, "For 25 years, IIFA has been more than just a celebration of Indian cinema -- it has been a global movement advocating for meaningful change. Our Green Carpet has always stood as a powerful symbol of our commitment to sustainability, leveraging the influence of cinema to drive conversations around environmental consciousness.

This year, as we celebrate a historic milestone in Jaipur, Rajasthan, we are proud to partner with VIRGIO, the fastest-growing sustainable fashion brand, as our Sustainable Fashion Partner. Together, we are redefining fashion and glamour with purpose, proving that sustainability is not just a choice--it is the future."

He further added, "IIFA has long been the industry's largest celebrity advocacy platform, consistently championing social and environmental causes. With VIRGIO as our Sustainable Fashion Partner, we strengthen our mission to inspire change, ensuring that our platform continues to influence, educate, and shape a greener tomorrow for generations to come."

VIRGIO continues to drive the dialogue around sustainability, ensuring that conscious fashion is more than a trend, it's a movement. This collaboration with IIFA marks a pivotal step in making responsible fashion an integral part of entertainment, inspiring a new era of glamour rooted in purpose.

