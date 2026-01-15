With gold prices rising steadily, many people wonder how to use their gold wisely without selling it. The answer lies in the Gold Loan Carnival from Bajaj Finance. This limited-time offer runs from 25 November 2025 to 28 February 2026 and offers customers who take a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more a chance to win attractive rewards. These include travel vouchers, LED TVs, microwaves, and small appliances. The offer is valid only if the loan is not repaid within 180 days. Eligibility includes Indian citizenship, age between 21 and 80 years, and gold purity between 18 and 22 karats.

Gold is more than just a financial asset. It carries emotional value and family history. Selling gold is often not the best option. Instead, pledging it for a loan lets you keep your jewellery safe. You get the funds you need and reclaim your gold once the loan is repaid.

Today, gold rate in Rajasthan is tracked by local families to plan their finances better. Understanding gold rates is important for several reasons:

Short-term financial needs can be met by pledging gold instead of selling it

Emergency planning becomes easier when you know your gold's current value

Opportunity to utilise its value without parting with precious family heirlooms

Even small quantities become a useful benchmark when the 5 gram gold price today helps people estimate the value of their existing gold jewellery.

Gold rates in Rajasthan

Today, gold rates in Rajasthan are calculated per gram and change daily based on global market trends. This makes it easy to estimate the value of any gold item you own. Even small quantities hold significant worth. The 5 gram gold price today can be a starting point for understanding your borrowing power.

For example, if you own a simple gold chain or pair of earrings, you can check its weight and purity. Multiply the weight by the current rate per gram. This gives you a clear idea of the loan amount you can get. Bajaj Finance offers loans starting from Rs. 5,000. This means even modest amounts of gold can help you access funds quickly.

Turn your gold value into instant funds with a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is a fast and reliable way to borrow money. You pledge your gold jewellery and get instant funds credited to your bank account. The loan amount depends on the weight, purity, and market value of your gold. Current gold prices directly impact how much you can borrow.

The process is simple, transparent, and designed to give you peace of mind and financial flexibility. You do not need to submit income documents. Just visit the nearest branch with your gold and basic identity proof. Once approved, the loan is disbursed instantly

Here are the key features and benefits that make borrowing with Bajaj Finance simple, safe, and flexible:

Loan amount ranges from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, depending on gold value

Competitive interest rates

Flexible repayment options, including monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual plans

Free insurance covers your pledged gold against theft or loss during the loan tenure

Transparent gold evaluation using trusted instruments across all branches

No prepayment or foreclosure charges, allowing you to repay early without extra cost

Secure storage with round-the-clock surveillance and safe vaults

Gold Loan Carnival makes borrowing more rewarding

The Gold Loan Carnival is a special opportunity for customers between 25 November 2025 and 28 February 2026. It is designed to make borrowing smarter and more rewarding. Customers who take a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more become eligible for exciting rewards:

Reward rank Reward details 1st reward Travel voucher for foreign trip 2nd reward 42 inch led tv 3rd reward Microwave 4th reward Small electric appliances

A total of 10,504 customers can win rewards across all categories. Each customer can win only once during the entire offer period. This ensures fairness and transparency for everyone.

Who can apply?

To qualify for rewards under the Gold Loan Carnival, you must meet these conditions:

Indian citizenship is required

Age must be between 21 and 80 years

Gold purity should be between 18 and 22 karats

Loan amount must be Rs. 1,00,000 or above

Loan should not be repaid within 180 days from the disbursal date

One reward per customer during the offer period

How to apply?

Start your application online through the Bajaj Finserv App or website

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify it with an OTP

Fill in your personal details and select the nearest branch

Visit the chosen branch with your gold jewellery and identity proof

The branch team will evaluate your gold and complete document verification

Once approved, the loan amount is credited instantly to your bank account

You can also use the gold loan calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website. This tool helps you estimate your loan eligibility based on gold weight and purity. It makes planning easier and faster.

Gold prices fluctuate regularly. Tracking the 5 gram gold price today gives you a clear picture of your assets' worth before you make major decisions. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan turns this value into instant liquidity without selling your precious jewellery. You benefit from quick disbursal, flexible repayments, and transparent terms. Act now to take advantage of the limited-time offers of the Gold Loan Carnival. Apply online or visit your nearest branch today!

