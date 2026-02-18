PNN

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 18: For decades, the city of Kota in Rajasthan has been synonymous with academic coaching, serving as the intense crucible for India's future engineers and doctors. However, a quiet but powerful transformation is currently reshaping the city's identity: it is rapidly evolving from a center of academic preparation into a destination for advanced medical innovation and execution. Leading this paradigm shift in the field of ophthalmology are Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma, the founders of SuVi Eye Institute & Lasik Laser Centre. Their latest achievement--the state-first implantation of the Johnson & Johnson Vision TECNIS Odyssey™ intraocular lens (IOL) on February 13, 2026--is more than a surgical milestone; it is a definitive statement that Kota has evolved into a bona fide ophthalmic hub, capable of delivering specialized care previously available only in metropolitan giants or overseas medical centers.

Also Read | Apple Smart Glasses, Apple AI Pendant, Upgraded Apple AirPods in Development: Reports.

The landmark procedure was performed on Mr. Kailash Chand Jain, a retired banker who had been struggling with deteriorating vision. The surgery utilized the TECNIS Odyssey™'s proprietary Freeform Diffractive technology, a revolutionary advancement designed to restore full-range, spectacle-free vision. Unlike previous generations of multifocal lenses, which often necessitated a trade-off between visual clarity and side effects, this next-generation lens minimizes visual disturbances like halos and glare while maximizing contrast sensitivity in low-light conditions. The surgery was led by Dr. Pandey alongside a dedicated team including Dr. Vidushi Sharma, Dr. Satyendra Kumar Gupta, and Dr. Nipun Bagrecha. The procedure--a masterclass in modern cataract management documented for a global audience--culminated in an exceptional visual outcome of 6/6 and N6, effectively restoring perfect distance, intermediate, and near vision for the patient.

But for seasoned observers of Rajasthan's medical landscape, this event was merely the latest coordinate in a trajectory that Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma have been plotting since 2006. Their mission has been singular and unwavering: to dismantle the geographical hierarchy of healthcare, where "best-in-class" technology was the exclusive domain of Tier-1 cities. By successfully deploying this technology, the team has once again proven that geography is no barrier to clinical excellence.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Centre Announce DA Hike Before Holi for Government Employees?.

Building a Hub: The "Reverse Brain Drain" Effect

The story of SuVi Eye Hospital is a compelling case study in the phenomenon of "reverse brain drain." Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma returned to India after completing extensive fellowships and training at some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including the Storm Eye Institute at the Medical University of South Carolina (USA), the John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah (USA), and the Sydney Eye Hospital (Australia). At a time when most professionals with such global credentials were gravitating toward Mumbai, New Delhi, or remaining abroad, they chose Kota. They were driven by a vision to create a center of excellence in the Hadoti region that would rival international standards.

"Our goal was never just to run a clinic; it was to build an institution where the technology matches the talent," says Dr. Suresh K. Pandey, a recipient of the prestigious American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Achievement Award. "When we perform a procedure like the TECNIS Odyssey™ implantation here, we are sending a message to patients in Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, and beyond: You do not need to travel hundreds of kilometers for world-class sight. The hub is here."

A Legacy of Firsts: The Pillars of Excellence

A true medical hub is defined by its ability to pioneer, not just replicate. SuVi Eye Hospital has consistently validated Kota's status through a series of groundbreaking "firsts" that have drawn attention from the international ophthalmic community. On July 23, 2021, the institute set a national benchmark by performing India's first implantation of the TECNIS Synergy™ Toric IOL in a child with congenital cataract and astigmatism. This complex procedure, viewable at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTcWS5dSLuY

showcased the hospital's capability to handle the most delicate and high-stakes cases, granting a young patient a future of clear vision.

Further cementing this reputation for innovation, in July 2025, Dr. Pandey pioneered the world's first "dropless" toric Implantable Phakic Contact Lens (IPCL, Care Group, India) surgery. Using the MydriCare XL PFS intracameral solution, he eliminated the need for preoperative dilating drops, streamlining the surgical workflow and significantly enhancing patient comfort. This technique, documented at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZiRPQ47TXA

placed Kota on the global map for refractive surgery innovation, proving that procedural advancements can originate from Tier-2 cities.

Democratizing Knowledge and Access

SuVi Eye Hospital has transcended its role as a mere healthcare provider to become a dynamic global center for learning and community impact. Its YouTube channel serves as a "digital amphitheater," where Dr. Suresh K. Pandey, Dr. Vidushi Sharma, Dr. Satyendra Kumar Gupta, and Dr. Nipun Bagrecha share surgical pearls, complex case studies, and new techniques with thousands of ophthalmologists worldwide. This culture of open knowledge-sharing reinforces Kota's reputation as a center of intellectual weight in the medical field. The academic rigor is tangible on the ground: SuVi Eye Hospital has trained over 100 ophthalmology fellows, including 25 medical retina specialists under the expert mentorship of Dr. Nipun Bagrecha, thereby seeding the next generation of surgeons with advanced skills.

The NABH-preaccredited facility supports this expertise with world-class infrastructure that rivals top university hospitals. The center features Rajasthan's first Zepto® Nano Pulse technology, a revolutionary precision tool for automated capsulotomy, alongside the advanced VISX STAR S4 IR Excimer Laser for LASIK. The facility is further equipped with state-of-the-art phacoemulsification systems, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), YAG and Green lasers, Pentacam for corneal topography, and specular microscopes. This technological arsenal ensures a rare continuity of care in a non-metro setting, spanning adult and pediatric cataract, strabismus, glaucoma, keratoconus, oculoplastics, and cornea services. Additionally, the hospital provides specialized care for ocular trauma, runs a dedicated myopia clinic, and offers comprehensive retina services.

Crucially, the institute's mission extends beyond the sterile environment of the operating theatre. Through a mobile eye care unit bus and vital public health initiatives, including extensive myopia awareness programs in local schools, the hospital takes a proactive approach to community health. By seamlessly blending high-tech surgical training with grassroots service, SuVi Eye Hospital is effectively redefining the concept of a comprehensive medical hub, ensuring that advanced, compassionate care is truly accessible to every patient, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The Future of Eye Care in Rajasthan

The successful visual rehabilitation of Mr. Jain with the TECNIS Odyssey™ serves as a microcosm of the hospital's broader impact. "It used to be that if you wanted the latest American or European technology, you had to go to Delhi," Mr. Jain remarked post-surgery. "Now, the technology comes to us."

As Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma continue to introduce state-of-the-art solutions to Rajasthan, they are doing more than restoring sight; they are redefining the medical geography of India. By turning Kota into a hub where innovation meets compassion, they are ensuring that the future of ophthalmology is not just urban-centric, but universally accessible. "Vision Beyond Boundaries" is not just a slogan for SuVi Eye Hospital; it is the lived reality of every patient who walks through their doors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)