Business News | Visionaries Unite: New Appointments Strengthen the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council

New Delhi [India], December 9: In a significant development, the trader, entrepreneur, and investor Nikhil Kamath and visionary mental health advocate and social entrepreneur Dr Neerja Birla have joined the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council.

The British Asian Trust is a South Asian diaspora-led international development organisation founded by His Majesty The King when he was The Prince of Wales and a group of visionary British Asian business leaders. It has a presence across India in areas such as women's empowerment, education, livelihoods, and conservation. It is a pioneer in social finance globally and in India, working with non-profits, governments, donors, and other key stakeholders to adopt tools like impact bonds that increase the scale and effectiveness of philanthropic funding.

Under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, who chairs the India Advisory Council, the council comprises influential business and philanthropic leaders such as S. Ramadorai CBE, Ranjit Barthakur, Natasha Poonawalla. and Aditi Kothari. Together, these leaders are dedicated to advancing the organization's mission of fostering large-scale, sustainable solutions for marginalized communities in South Asia.

Nikhil Kamath, is widely recognized for his roles in co-founding Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas said, "I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach. I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country." His commitment to social responsibility is exemplified by a substantial USD 100 million pledge to Rainmatter Foundation for climate change solutions. Notably, Kamath stands as the youngest Indian signatory of The Giving Pledge, vowing to dedicate at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes.

Dr Neerja Birla, a distinguished educationist and mental health advocate, holds the esteemed position of Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), said, "Mpower has become a symbol of hope and a driving force for change in the mental health landscape in India. However, significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country." Through her Mpower initiative, she endeavors to raise awareness about mental health, advocate for its importance, and provide holistic care solutions. Dr Birla's global influence is underscored by her role as the Global Chair Mental Health at the G100, an influential group comprised of the top 100 women leaders worldwide, dedicated to promoting inclusivity and the economic and social empowerment of women on a global scale.

