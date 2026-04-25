Starting at Rs. 37,999, the vivo V70 FE lets you shoot every match moment with a 200MP OIS camera -- and Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs bring the monthly cost down to just Rs. 1,917

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Vivo has expanded its popular V70 lineup with the launch of the vivo V70 FE in India, slotting it alongside the existing V70 and V70 Elite. Priced from Rs. 37,999, the V70 FE is positioned as a near-flagship experience at a mid-range price point.

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The phone arrives just at the right time for IPL season. And, Bajaj Finserv is leaning into the occasion with a set of limited-period deals on the entire vivo V70 series, running from 1 to 30 April 2026. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can get the vivo V70 FE starting at just Rs. 1,917 per month.

Darkness Glow Technology: A first for vivoThe V70 FE debuts vivo's Darkness Glow Technology -- a new surface treatment that allows the phone's rear panel to absorb sunlight and emit a soft glow in low-light environments. The phone is available in two colours, Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple, and features the Dynamic Ring Camera module with AI Aura Light for a streamlined rear layout. It's a distinctive design choice that sets the V70 FE apart in the segment.

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Durability is another highlight. The V70 FE carries an IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating -- a spec that's still uncommon at this price. For those who want a phone that can handle monsoons, kitchen spills, or dusty commutes, this is a meaningful addition to the package.

A 1.5K OLED display built for Indian conditionsThe 6.83-inch 1.5K Q10+ Ultra Clear OLED display peaks at 1,900 nits -- bright enough for comfortable outdoor visibility even under direct sunlight. It supports HDR10+, renders 1.07 billion colours, and runs at a 120Hz refresh rate. For a growing number of users who rely on their phones as primary screens for streaming, social media, and video calls, this panel offers a noticeable upgrade over the 1080p displays that still populate much of the sub-Rs. 40,000 market.

This kind of display quality was confined to phones well above Rs. 50,000 just a year ago. The fact that it's now available in a device that can be owned through Bajaj Finserv EMIs at roughly Rs. 40 a day speaks to how quickly the value equation is shifting in the mid-range segment.

Dimensity 7360-Turbo: Reliable power for everyday useUnder the hood, the V70 FE runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo, a 4nm octa-core chipset paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It's configured with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. This is enough to ensure smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and stable performance during extended gaming sessions. The base variant offers 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

200MP main camera with OIS and 30X Super ZoomThe V70 FE's imaging setup is headlined by a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation. The high-resolution sensor captures significantly more detail than the 50MP or 64MP cameras common in this segment, particularly in well-lit conditions and when cropping into shots. Telephoto enhancement enables up to 30X Super Zoom, while features like Super Motion Snapshot and AI-powered photography tools add versatility for different shooting scenarios.

The rear setup is completed by an 8MP ultrawide lens, and the front houses a 50MP selfie camera with Eye AF. For photography-focused buyers, the V70 FE offers one of the strongest camera propositions among vivo mobile phones in the mid-range.

7,000 mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge: Built for heavy usersBattery life is where the V70 FE makes its most practical case. The 7,000 mAh BlueVolt battery is among the largest available in any mainstream smartphone today. Vivo claims up to 43 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge, while the 90W FlashCharge support can refill the battery from zero to full in approximately one hour.

For those who travel frequently, work long hours away from a charger, or simply want a phone that doesn't demand a mid-day top-up, this battery configuration is a strong draw.

OriginOS 6 on Android 16, With Long-Term Update SupportThe V70 FE ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, making it one of the earliest mid-range phones in India to launch on Google's latest operating system. Vivo has committed to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches -- a lifecycle that aligns the V70 FE with phones costing significantly more.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0, along with multi-constellation satellite navigation (BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS). The Origin Island and Origin Smooth Engine features aim to keep the interface responsive and clutter-free over the phone's lifespan.

What deals are available on the vivo V70 FEThe IPL season has become one of the biggest occasions for electronics purchases in India, with smartphones and other electronic devices topping shopping lists across the country. Bajaj Finserv is running a set of deals on the entire V70 series, running from 1 to 30 April 2026.

The headline deal: buyers can purchase the vivo V70 FE through Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs with zero down payment on select variants. Monthly instalments start from just Rs. 1,917, with flexible tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Additional seasonal discounts of up to 60% (or up to Rs. 5,000 off) are available depending on the configuration and payment plan.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI network is extensive -- over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities -- which means the offer isn't restricted to metro buyers. Eligibility checks happen at the store counter, approvals are typically instant, and buyers can walk out with the phone the same day. For anyone who's been eyeing a camera-focused mid-range upgrade but didn't want to pay the full amount upfront, this festive window offers a practical entry point.

How to buy the vivo V70 FE on Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIsThe purchase process through Bajaj Finserv is designed to be straightforward. Buyers visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store, select their preferred vivo V70 variant (Monsoon Blue or Northern Lights Purple, in either the 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB configuration), and check their EMI eligibility at checkout. Once approved, they choose a repayment tenure between 1 and 60 months and complete the purchase.

This model of buying is increasingly popular among India's smartphone upgraders, particularly in the Rs. 30,000-50,000 segment, where the gap between aspiration and affordability can be bridged by the right financing option. Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI plans, with their combination of zero down payment offers, flexible tenures, and pan-India store availability, have become a key enabler of that bridge.

vivo V70 FE: Pricing and configuration options- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 37,999- Colours: Monsoon Blue, Northern Lights Purple- Bajaj Finserv EMI: From Rs. 1,197/month (up to 60 months)- Festive Offer Period: 17-20 April 2026- Down Payment: Zero (on select variants)- Festive Discounts: Up to 60% off / up to Rs. 5,000 offvivo V70 FE: Full specifications

- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,900 nits peak, HDR10+- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo (4nm), Mali-G615 MC2 GPU- RAM/Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 | 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1- Rear Cameras: 200MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide- Front Camera: 50MP with Eye AF- Battery: 7,000 mAh with 90W FlashCharge- OS: OriginOS 6 (Android 16) | 4 years OS + 6 years security updates- Durability: IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance- Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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