SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: In a significant milestone for AI-driven urban security, VOGIC AI has been awarded a $50,000 innovation grant by the Toyota Mobility Foundation to develop a crowd management and public safety solution for Varanasi's historic old city. The startup was selected from over 110 global innovators in a challenge focused on making densely populated urban spaces safer and more accessible. Over the next few months, VOGIC AI will collaborate with Varanasi Smart City Administration, law enforcement, World Resources Institute, and city planners to tailor its Vision-Language AI technology for real-world applications in one of India's busiest cultural and religious hubs.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Election 2025 Results Today: Counting of Votes Underway for 7 Corporations.

For VOGIC AI, this marks another step toward transforming CCTV and drone footage into actionable intelligence, a vision that has been central to the company's journey since its inception. Founded by Arijit Biswas, Nikhil Mehta, and Rahul Singh Thakur, VOGIC AI was built on the premise that while CCTV footage is one of the richest sources of real-time data, it remains largely unsearchable. Unlike text-based or numerical data that can be easily analyzed, video footage requires manual review, making security and surveillance reactive rather than proactive.

"Our mission is to make video as searchable and analyzable as text, helping cities and security agencies instantly extract critical insights from live and archived footage," said Rahul Thakur, CTO of VOGIC AI. "With this project in Varanasi, we aim to demonstrate how AI can enhance crowd management, mobility, and law enforcement responsiveness in complex urban environments."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company has developed India-centric Vision-Language AI models designed to process live and recorded CCTV feeds with contextual accuracy, accounting for dense crowds, variable lighting, fluctuating internet connectivity, and regional compliance regulations. By allowing security teams to search video footage using natural language queries--like "Show all instances of overcrowding near Dashashwamedh Ghat between 6-8 PM"--the platform eliminates the need for manual review and provides real-time alerts and actionable intelligence.

Beyond smart city deployments, VOGIC AI is also running pilots with the Indian Army's Intelligence Systems Unit, testing the application of its multi-modal video intelligence platform for military-level surveillance and reconnaissance. With India's defense and security budgets rising, the startup is well-positioned to scale within the B2G sector, where AI-driven video analytics is fast becoming a strategic priority.

"We see massive potential in India's government-backed AI adoption, from smart city security to national defense," said Nikhil Mehta, COO of VOGIC AI. "Winning this challenge validates our technology, and we are now focused on scaling deployments where real-time video intelligence can drive impact at scale."

With the global video intelligence market projected to exceed $100 billion, VOGIC AI is at the forefront of innovation, combining advanced Vision-Language AI with traditional Computer Vision to make video a powerful intelligence asset rather than just a recording tool.

Learn More About VOGIC AI's Work:

* Explore our AI-powered video intelligence solutions: VOGIC AI Official Website

* Read more about Toyota Mobility Foundation's Urban Mobility Challenge: Toyota Mobility Foundation

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)