Volkai Onboards Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad to Champion India's First Agentic AI for Interview Preparation and HR Transformation

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: In an inspiring fusion of sports and technology, Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited, creators of the revolutionary Volkai HR platform, are proud to announce the onboarding of Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as the brand ambassador for their AI-powered platform HR Volkai. This strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in Volkai's mission to empower youth and businesses with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Akshay Tritiya 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With Family and Friends.

For the next one month, Ruturaj Gaikwad will serve as the face of Volkai, promoting its AI-powered solutions designed to prepare students, job seekers, and businesses for the future of hiring.

"We are here to empower youth to give them confidence so they can walk into interview rooms with proper planning," said Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, CEO of Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited. "We should leverage our AI model's skills to build a skillful India, which can lead us to a developed nation," added Pukharaj Dhamu, CTO of the company.

Also Read | DC vs KKR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match 48.

What is Volkai HR?

Volkai HR is India's first Agentic AI-powered HR platform that simulates human-like interviewers, evaluates candidate responses with real-time feedback, and automates the end-to-end interview process. What makes Volkai unique is its agentic AI -- a new kind of artificial intelligence that can analyze, learn, and act autonomously to assist in recruitment and career readiness.

Key Features of HR Volkai:

* AI-Powered Interviews: Structured, personalized interviews that adapt to the candidate's profile.

* Real-Time Feedback & Analysis: Instant insights into communication, body language, and content accuracy.

* Bias-Free Evaluation: Fair assessments without unconscious human biases.

* Mock Interviews & Certification: Realistic simulations and a certificate of completion for users.

* Resource Hub: Access to career articles, resume tips, and expert video content.

* Cross-Platform Accessibility: Available on web, Android, and iOS.

Website: https://hr.volkai.io/

Download for Android: Google Play Store

Download for iOS: Apple App Store

Benefits for Businesses

Volkai HR is not just for individuals. It also offers a full-stack recruitment solution for businesses looking to transform their hiring process.

1. Faster Hiring Cycles - Interview multiple candidates simultaneously with AI.

2. Better Hiring Decisions - Use real-time data insights to evaluate candidate potential.

3. Cost Reduction - Save on recruitment overheads like human resources, travel, and logistics.

4. Standardized Interviews - Every candidate is assessed with a consistent, objective framework.

5. Greater Workforce Diversity - Remove hiring bias and promote inclusivity.

The Future of Volkai HR

* Career Coaching & Growth Paths - Personalized upskilling and learning suggestions post-hiring.

* Predictive Workforce Analytics - AI-based recommendations for future hiring needs.

* Emotional Intelligence & Soft Skill Testing - Advanced NLP to evaluate empathy, communication, and culture-fit.

* Multilingual Global Access - Making AI recruitment accessible across languages and borders.

Conclusion

Volkai HR is revolutionizing recruitment by merging AI technology with the human side of hiring. With the support of sports icon Ruturaj Gaikwad, Volkai is not only promoting confidence among India's youth but also enabling businesses to recruit faster, smarter, and more fairly.

As India steps into the next era of digital transformation, Volkai HR stands ready to bridge the gap between education and employment -- and lead the way to a future-ready workforce.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)