Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With the IPL 2025 points table heating up, the DC vs KKR match becomes more crucial for both teams. Delhi is placed fourth in the points table. The Axar Patel-led side will hope to register a win over the defending champions. DC vs KKR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, is in a precarious position in the points table. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side is placed seventh, and a defeat against DC will make things tougher for the defending champions to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the lineups of either team in the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match can get all the information here.

Delhi Capitals

After missing out few matches due to injury, veteran Faf du Plessis returned in the playing XI for DC. The veteran batter is expected to pair up with Abhishek Porel to open the innings during the match against KKR. Karun Nair, who is having decent form, will bat at the number three position. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will play a crucial role alongside Tristan Stubbs and captain Axar Patel in the middle-order. Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Dushmantha Chameera will lead the bowling attack.

DC Likely XI vs KKR

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending champions are coming into this contest after sharing one point each with Punjab Kings. The KKR vs PBKS match was called off due to rain. It is expected that they will field the same playing XI for the match against Delhi Capitals. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine will be seen at the top alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Kolkata's middle-order is yet to fire this season. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell need to step up for the must-win match against DC. Rovam Powell will provide depth in the batting lineup. Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy will be their frontline bowlers. KKR IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

KKR Likely XI vs DC

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

