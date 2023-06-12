BusinessWire India

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 12: VSPAGY, a leading personalized video interactivity AI-enabled SaaS platform, is thrilled to announce its exceptional achievement as the winner of the "Customer Engagement Innovator Award" at the 4th Elets BFSI Gamechanger Summit held in Goa. This recognition reinforces VSPAGY's commitment to revolutionising customer engagement strategies and establishes its position as a Martech trailblazer in the BFSI industry. The 4th Elets BFSI Gamechanger Summit is an influential event that brings together visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders from the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. This year's summit witnessed an outstanding gathering of participants, all competing to be recognised as innovators and change agents in their respective fields. The Customer Engagement Innovator Award is a testament to organisations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to enhancing customer experiences through innovative solutions and strategies. VSPAGY's win in this category highlights its pioneering efforts in transforming customer engagement within the BFSI landscape. "We are incredibly honoured and excited to receive the Customer Engagement Innovator Award at the 4th Elets BFSI Gamechanger Summit," said Pankaj Saxena, CEO and Founder of VSPAGY. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continuously strive to redefine customer engagement and deliver unparalleled experiences. It reinforces our commitment to providing innovative video-tech solutions that exceed enterprise customer expectations across industry domains and set new benchmarks." VSPAGY's personalized video interactivity AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionised the way BFSI organisations engage with their customers. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and interactive video content, VSPAGY enables personalized, immersive experiences that captivate audiences and drive higher levels of customer engagement. The platform allows customers to actively participate in the video content, making choices, providing feedback, and experiencing customised journeys tailored to their unique needs. At the 4th Elets BFSI Gamechanger Summit, the jury panel recognised the company's ability to leverage technology and creativity to enable interactive experiences that enhance customer engagement, deepen relationships, and drive business growth. With this prestigious accolade, VSPAGY solidifies its position as a thought leader and Gamechanger in the personalized video interactivity domain. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, driving customer-centricity, and enabling its clients to thrive in an increasingly digital and customer-focused landscape. For more information about VSPAGY and its personalized video interactivity platform, visit the company's website at www.vspagy.com or reach out to: info@vspagy.com. https://spa.gy/iI0zQpl Contact us to know more https://spa.gy/linkedin Follow us on:

