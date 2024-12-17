SMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17: VueNow has officially inaugurated two new Edge Data Centers in Uttar Pradesh's Malihabad and Ambedkarnagar. The ceremony was led by Nitin Agarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for excise and prohibition. Special guests at the event included Anil Kumar Sagar, IAS Secretary of IT and Electronics, and Neha Jain, Special Secretary.

Also Read | 'Show Business': Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Kim Jeong Woo Join Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo in Upcoming Netflix Period Drama Series, Filming To Begin in January 2025.

In September 2021, VueNow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to develop a network of 750 Edge Data Centres across the state. Currently, Edge Data Centres are operational in Ghaziabad and Raebareli, with plans to launch additional centers in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. The land acquisition process for these upcoming centers has been completed, and their launch is expected soon.

750 Edge Data Centres: A Transformative Project for Uttar Pradesh

Also Read | Wisconsin School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Female Student Identified As Suspect in Shooting of 2 at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison in US.

VueNow, with support from the Uttar Pradesh Government, is working towards setting up 750 Edge Data Centres by 2028, making this the largest and densest Edge Data Centre network in the world. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, these centers will function as an information superhighway, boosting the state's technological development and realizing the vision of an 'Advanced Uttar Pradesh.'

The introduction of these Edge Data Centres will help reduce data latency, making services more efficient and reliable. These centers are designed to meet the increasing demand for computing power and will play a significant role in simplifying everyday life for residents and contributing to the state's overall progress.

Quantum Security: A First in India

VueNow has also conducted a quantum security trial at its data centres, making use of cutting-edge quantum-based network security for the first time in India. In partnership with C-DOT Bengaluru, VueNow has introduced this advanced technology to strengthen cybersecurity. The company has initiated the second phase of its quantum security trial, marking a significant milestone in India's digital infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh: Emerging as an IT Hub

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India and the third-largest economy in the country, is rapidly becoming the IT hub of North India. VueNow's 750 new Edge Data Centres will focus on enhancing the state's infrastructure, human capital, and policy implementation. This will lead to a significant transformation in the region's digital landscape and position Uttar Pradesh as a key player in India's IT sector.

VueNow's Vision for the Future

VueNow is committed to delivering robust IT infrastructure while minimizing data latency to enhance the reliability and quality of services. The company's work on the 750 Edge Data Centres will not only accelerate the state's development but also contribute to building a digitally advanced Uttar Pradesh.

For More information visit: https://vuenowonline.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)