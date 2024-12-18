Salesforce introduced its Agentforce 2.0, a digital labour platform for building a "limitless workforce". This platform, ideal for employees and customers, comes with a pre-build skill library and works with Slack. Agentforce 2.0 uses AI agents for different departments to enable a limitless workforce and take action across any system or workflow. Salesforce said, "Agentforce 2.0 features enhanced reasoning and data retrieval to deliver precise answers and orchestrate actions in response to complex, multi-step questions." Microsoft Announces OpenAI o1 Model in Azure Service, Comes With Advanced Multimodal Reasoning Capabilities.

Salesforce Launched Agentforce 2.0 Digital Labour Platform

🚀 Agentforce 2.0 is launching now. Tune in 🔴LIVE and unleash limitless digital labor for every team. https://t.co/LYyHHRdRZK — Salesforce (@salesforce) December 17, 2024

Agentforce 2.0 Platorm Key Features

New in Agentforce 2.0—the TL;DR: 🚀 Agentforce in @SlackHQ 🚀 Agentforce for every department 🚀 Pre-built skills library 🚀 Atlas Reasoning Engine enhancements Get the details on Salesforce+: https://t.co/wNN0lmG1sY pic.twitter.com/IbABCFzfJP — Salesforce (@salesforce) December 18, 2024

