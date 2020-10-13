Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its pursuit to disrupt and organize the wallpaper and soft furnishing trade in India which is currently valued at Rs 1,000 Crores as an incoherent and unorganized market, Interior People Decor Arena (IPDA) that owns the trademark iDecorwala.com has announced that they are issuing their brand franchisee rights for 30 Franchisees across 8 major cities across the country.

iDecorwala.com which is an online e-Store with over 2 Lakh soft furnishing products across wall, ceiling, flooring and decor fabrics and accessories is already a reputed online brand that has disrupted the wallpaper market in India.

Also Read | When Is Subho Sasthi 2020? Date & Significance of the Holy Day When Devi Bodhon Takes Place During Durga Puja.

"When we started out selling wallpapers and other fabrication products online, the whole idea seemed very tughlaqian to many; however with time we've showcased an aggressive steep growth along with sizable profit to justify our understanding of the product lines as well as the market," said Viral Thaker, Founder and Managing Director of the company.

With a proven track record and a profitable venture, iDecorwala.com is now expanding its marketing and outreach to be more directly accessible to the consumer market via an omni-channel marketing model. In this pursuit IPDA is now issuing 30 Franchisees across 8 major cities across India to the right partners who can catalyse this aggressive & blitzkrieg mission of owning an ~Rs 200 Crore market share in the next 5 years' time.

Also Read | DC vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

"We've made the franchisee model absolutely simple and pro the franchisee buyer, which means we're eying a larger market share by increasing our accessibility and volumes, while sharing the lion's share of profit with the franchisee buyers while equipping them with the industry knowledge as well as business referrals," said Thaker.

The decorative wallpaper market in India is an unorganized sector currently guesstimated at about Rs 1,000 Crores and estimated to grow to Rs 6,000 Crores in the next 5 years with a 44 per cent CAGR with the rise in housing real estate, lifestyle and hospitality sectors in India.

iDecorwala.com is a product of Interior People Design Arena (IPDA) LLP. IPDA is a well-known manufacturing & trading house of decor products in India. iDecorwala.com is a one-stop online shop for stylish and bespoke soft furnishing for residential as well as commercial spaces. This is currently operational across Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, NCR and Kolkata & is now looking at tier 2 cities by 2021.

It's the only organized brand in India in this segment. Within just three years of inception, the e-store has grown into a multi-crore business. Its institutional partners are Homelane.com, Livspace, Home Town and Godrej Interio to name a few & the Enterprise customers include some very reputed names such as Apollo Hospitals, Fruitshop on Greams Road, SPI Cinemas, Workafella and more.

Viral Thaker, MD and CMO founded the company in 2013 but his connect with wallpapers dates' way back in mid 80s. His father Pradeep Thaker was into the wallpaper industry and even supplied them to the film industry as the movie sets. Viral was keen to pursue his career in a white- collared corporate world and initially did not fancy getting into the family business. After having seasoned himself into business professionally, he decided to test his metal as an entrepreneur.

As a successful serial entrepreneur he did prove his metal as a marketer; however his toughest entrepreneurial venture was to turnaround the shop based family business into an organized business enterprise that's highly aggressive, industry/market potential oriented & system driven. He also eyed the opportunity the wall decor industry has overall & started to work strategically in that direction.

He identified that the sector was unorganized and decided to use technology as a facilitator. That's how iDecorwala.com was incepted. While he handles the Business Development & new initiatives, his wife Yamini Thaker handles the overall operations. They are ably assisted by a team of highly enterprising & equally passionate professionals who would be the custodians & leaders of this business in the near future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)