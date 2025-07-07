VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: Walnut Publication announces the release of "Gyne-oncology: The Concise Description" by Dr. Radha Chopra. This essential guide distills the latest advancements in the screening, diagnosis, and management of gynecological cancers, offering a clear resource for healthcare professionals. Dr. Chopra's accessible and concise approach provides practitioners with practical tools to deliver high-quality care for women.

Aligned with leading clinical guidelines, the book addresses the nuanced management of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) and abnormal cervical findings. It features step-by-step management protocols, diagnostic flowcharts, and up-to-date recommendations, incorporating best practices recognized by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

Clinicians will appreciate the straightforward algorithms for various case scenarios, from general colposcopy assessments to advanced lesion grading and post-abnormal screening follow-up. Special topics, such as the management of cases in younger women or those planning pregnancy, are also included, making the guide suitable for both new and experienced practitioners.

