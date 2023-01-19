Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): Taking a leap in the era of sustainability and green mobility, WardWizard, one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheeler Joy ebike, today launched its new high-speed electric scooter 'MIHOS' with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) to bring high standards of durability for the riders.

Designed and developed by WardWizard's R&D team in Vadodara, MIHOS, is a retro-style electric scooter. Products are make in India and it is equipped with advanced technology, and user-friendly features with a vehicle sound simulator for additional safety of the riders on the road. It also features a broad seat for enhanced riding comfort.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Dedicate to the Nation #MumbaiMetro Rail Lines 2A & 7, Worth Around … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The production will take place at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat and the deliveries will commence in a phased manner across the country.

Speaking on the launch occasion and the company's prospects, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, "As one of the first promoters of electric mobility in the country, we are committed to building a sustainable environment and greener planet for the generations of today and tomorrow. Our new product MIHOS is designed and developed keeping in mind the aspirations of the customers and market demand. The scooter will not only excite the customers with its retro look and advanced features but will also provide extra safety with its high standards of durability and comfort across various road conditions. The company is further investing in R&D for creating a holistic e-mobility ecosystem and developing India's first EV ancillary cluster to accelerate the adoption and growth of green mobility in the country. The year 2023 is going to be the establishing year of EV mobility in the country."

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Clash? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Making the Starting XI.

Making another move in strengthening its product portfolio in the electric motorcycle category, the company also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle 'Rockefeller' at the expo. The concept motorcycle is designed keeping in mind the need of the riders for daily riding. The company is planning to launch the motorcycle by the end of FY'24.

Ushering into the electric three wheelers vertical, the company further launched all-new 'Joy- e-Rik' in the-passenger-L5 category. The new electric three-wheeler is designed and developed by the R&D team with a prime focus on promoting localization and the "Make in India" initiative. The production of the three-wheeler will take place at the company's new state-of- the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Joy e-Rik comes under the L5 class of three-wheelers, making it much more spacious and stable while driving. It is more basic and classic retro styled three wheeler keeping in mind the persona of vehicle presence on the streets.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR MIHOS: Mihos, A Retro Styled Electric Classic Scooter is designed keeping in mind the comfort and easy to ride ergonomics which makes it an ideal choice for every customer irrespective of age.

* Wide and longer seat with dimensions with a height of 750 mm and an extended wheelbase of 1,360 mm.

* Comfort ergonomics with dimensions L=1,864 mm | W=700 mm | H=1,178 mm.

* Keeping in mind, the comfort the Telescopic suspension setup is provided in front with a mono reversible spring suspension at rear.

* Mihos is designed as per Indian road conditions and with a ground clearance of 175 mm.

* Equipped with safety features, including Side Stand Sensor and Hydraulic Combi Braking System (CBS)

* Mihos is made up of a unique material named Poly Dicyclopentadiene or PDCPD. This material is the key differentiator of the product which poses dual qualities of high flexibility and sturdy nature at the same time.

* Mihos can do a 0-40 kmph in less than 7 sec and comes with an instantaneous torque of 95 Nm on offer.

* CAN-based intelligent electronics

BATTERY TECH: MIHOS features a 74V40Ah Li-Ion based battery with Nickel Manganese Cobalt chemistry having a net energy content of 2.5 kWh. Battery can stand shock loads and have gone through many industry-first test protocols for reliability. It further packs the range of safety sensors including the over current protection and thermal cut-off for the enhanced protection for the Indian weather conditions.

The battery is at the heart of an electric vehicle. To pull out the required performance an advanced NMC battery is in place. NMCs high energy density and longer life cycles make them a perfect choice for Indian market.

INTELLIGENCE: The Smart Mihos E-scooter come with the combination of different sensors imparting intelligent features for enhanced safety and usability.

* SMART CONNECTIVITY: 'Joy E- connect app' is a one-tap control for Mihos Connect and control the scooter via Bluetooth.

* REMOTE APPLICATIONS: The scooter can be tracked and the Battery status can also be checked remotely.

* REVERSE MODE: This allows you to move the scooter backwards for ease in getting out of tight parking spots.

* GPS ENABLED: GPS sensing, real-time position and geo-fencing are many other features on the Mihos.

* ANTITHEFT: The Mihos sense vibrations when left parked and can understand if it's being tampered with. It also comes with smart remote control which locks the scooter when tampering happens.

* REGENERATIVE BRAKING: it further comes with the regenerative braking system to enhance the range of the vehicle by recharging the battery every time the brake lever is pulled.

PERFORMANCE: Hub motor direct drive transmission combined with a BLDC motor pack an instant punch to provide the best in category torque, combined with three speed controller to enhance the practicality of the scooter.

* They host a 1500W motor, torque of 95 Nm, Top Speed of 70 kmph.

* Seeking the safety of the user, the twin disc brakes are incorporated with an electronic braking system to stop the vehicle in lowest distance possible.

* Battery is rated as 74V40Ah .

* One charging cycle completes in 4 hours.

* 100km* range per charge.

PRICE AND COLOR OPTIONS

SPECIFICATIONS FOR JOY E-RIK:* Dimensions for Joy e-rik are L=2,740mm | W=1,300mm | H=1,710mm, with a longer wheelbase of 2,030mm making it stable and spacious for the passengers sitting in rear.

* Keeping in mind, the comfort the combination of spring and dampener suspension system setup is provided in front and rear of the rickshaw.

* Joy e-rik is perfectly designed for Indian rural roads with the ground clearance of 140mm and turning radius of 2.7m.

* Keyless Start/Stop gives the convenience of turning-off and on brief stops with flick of a switch.

PERFORMANCE AND BATTERY: PMSM motors pack an instant punch to provide the best in category torque while climbing on the slopes.

The battery is the heart of an electric vehicle. To pull out the required performance, an advanced LFP battery is in place. LFPs' high energy density and longer life cycles make them a perfect choice for the Indian market. Further, the battery is IP67-rated, making it safe for usage during rainy days.

* It packs a 4,000W motor, with torque of 17 Nm, and Top Speed of 50 - 55 kmph.

* Seeking the safety of the user, combi drum brakes are incorporated with an electronic braking system to stop the vehicle in lowest distance possible.

* Battery is rated as 64V100Ah.

* CAN based controller designed in-house.

* Portable Battery - Pull Out and Charge anywhere.

* One charging cycle completes in 3.5 - 4 hours @ 30 Amp.

* 80 - 85km* (without load) range per charge

WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is a leading auto manufacturing company in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment under the brand name Joy E-Bike. Being the first listed entity on BSE in Electric Vehicle manufacturing, it is mainly focused on the growth potential in the Indian EV segment to provide clean and greener alternatives to the existing usage of mobility, aligned with its philosophy of driving a positive change. Through Joy E-Bikes, the Company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes. It has footprints in more than 55+major cities across India and aspires to boost this number throughout the country.

DISCLAIMER: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For further information please contact corporate communication advisor:

Sunil Mudgal - Director, Kirin Advisors Private Limited

sunil@kirinadvisors.com

M - 9869275849

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)