Having attained the one trophy that eluded his glittering cabinet, Lionel Messi has probably had the best time of his life. Now, he is ready to write a new chapter in his iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo when PSG face Riyadh All-Stars XI in a mid-season friendly match. The Argentine star played a stellar role in his country winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 title and he also bagged the prestigious Golden Ball award at the tournament in Qatar. Messi scored seven goals and three assists to be deservedly crowned as the tournament’s best player and now, he is set to enthral his fans in Saudi Arabia with his magical moves and goals. Ahead of the contest, fans might wonder-will Lionel Messi play the Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG friendly match and we will talk about that in this article. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG Football Game Online in India? Get TV Telecast Details and Time in IST.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the PSG camp after a deserved break post the World Cup and instantly found his scoring feet, netting a goal against Angers in Ligue 1. Although he did not score against Rennes, a match which Messi’s PSG lost by a 1-0 margin, the Argentina star is expected to put on a good show in front of the King Fahd International Stadium crowd on Thursday night. He would want to settle the score with Ronaldo, who had the last laugh when these two stars competed against each other during a UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Juventus and Barcelona. Ronaldo had scored two goals while Messi was unable to find his name on the scoresheet.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Fixture?

Messi will play this game and is also expected to start for PSG in this contest. The forward has been in good form this season and will want to continue with that. He has been pictured in training with his PSG teammates during their camp in Doha before their arrival in Riyadh for this match. He, along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, undoubtedly make a deadly trio, and although it is slightly unlikely that all three will start, they will be in action together at one point of time in the match. Lionel Messi and Teammates Receive Warm Welcome Upon Arrival in Riyadh Ahead of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG Friendly Match (See Pics).

Having scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists this season in all competitions for PSG this season, Messi will look to outdo his rival Ronaldo one more time when the two meet on the football pitch in this match. PSG, with all their big names, are favourites to win this contest, but one cannot rule out a team completely which has Ronaldo. Whatever the outcome, fans can expect a thrilling contest between the two greats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).