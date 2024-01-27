ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Nysh.in is a digital platform that caters innovative products crafted out of an insightful blend of natural ingredients and basic scientific principles that work towards improved lifestyles, health and well-being of the community. The products are designed to protect the users from unbearable cold weather and stay warm and cosy during winter outings.

The most advanced offering from Nysh.in, the WARMEE Travel Warmer, is a self-heating product that offers unbeatable warmth and comfort in the coldest of weather. Priced at just 625/-, this revolutionary Travel Warmer is set to redefine the way we combat the cold. WARMEE is the perfect companion and an inevitable element for all your winter adventures. With WARMEE Travel Warmer, you can now embrace the warmth without electricity, batteries or any other source of energy. This novel product is air-activated, ready to use, and provides 8+ hours of continuous heat, making it the ideal solution for staying cozy and comfortable throughout the day and night.

Innovative Technology for Maximum Comfort: WARMEE is designed to provide instant heat and comfort without any hassle. Simply tear open the wrapper, shake the warmer for a few seconds and place it within the folds of your clothing. It starts heating up and reaches its optimum temperature in just 5 - 10 minutes, keeping you warm for hours on end. The heat pack is air-activated, making it convenient and easy to use at any place, anytime.

Safe & Natural Ingredients: WARMEE Travel Warmer is made out of safe and natural ingredients. It is also safe to carry on flights, making it the perfect travel companion for your winter getaways. Additionally, WARMEE is equally safe for adults, children (4+ years) and elderly people, ensuring that the entire family can stay warm and comfortable throughout the winter season.

Versatile and Convenient: WARMEE Travel Warmer is incredibly versatile and can be used near the chest, navel, inside jacket pockets, and even in sleeping bags. It is not only convenient to use but can also be easily disposed as it is eco-friendly, thus making it an ideal solution for on-the-go warmth. Its compact size and air-activated design make it the perfect companion for a wide range of activities, from outdoor adventures to indoor relaxation.

Comments of Bhavna V, Co-Founder at Nysh.in: "We are thrilled to introduce WARMEE Travel Warmer to the market. Our goal was to create a product that not only provides exceptional warmth and comfort but is also safe, easy to use, and versatile. With WARMEE, we believe we have achieved that and more. With its air-activated technology and long-lasting warmth, WARMEE is set to redefine how people stay warm during cold weather. It was a proud moment when recently, Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravi Bishnoi used WARMEE's hand warmers in Ind VS Afg match. It's not just a Travel Warmer; it's a lifestyle solution for those who want to embrace the warmth without the hassle of extra layers or power sources. We are excited to see how WARMEE will enhance the winter experience for our customers."

Availability: WARMEE is now available for purchase at the affordable price of 625/-. Say goodbye to the winter blues and embrace the warmth with Nysh.in's latest product. For more information or to make purchase, please visit our website at www.nysh.in.

Also Available on: Amazon, Tata 1mg, and Flipkart.

Nysh.in is an Indian online retail marketplace that was founded in the year 2022 by Bhavna V. The platform specializes in providing innovative products to use on-the-go, with brands like BluHeat and WARMEE under one roof. The marketplace has a clear focus on supplying unique and quality products to their buyers. Nysh. in specializes in retailing a product line of exclusive Pain Relief and Heating Patches. Nysh.in caters to a growing community of consumers pursuing clean and convenient living. The platform provides products that are ethical, clean, sustainable, and designed with natural ingredients. Nysh.in is distinguished by its unwavering dedication to adding value to the lives of people. Currently, Nysh.in proudly offers a diverse portfolio of products on its platform that are designed for pain-relief and natural warmth, this aiding many with their modern day lifestyle woes.

