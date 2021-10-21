Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The leading real estate developer in Mohali - Wave Estate, under the aegis of business conglomerate The Wave Group, is set to launch 150 premium residential plots in Sector 85, Mohali, as a part of its new offering in the Tri-City.

The plots are part of the expansive 246 acres of the gated project that comprises 1744 units (includes residential, commercial and plots) in total that is conceptually based on space effectiveness and contemporary style. Designed by renowned global consultants like Studio DRA-UK, MeinHardt International, it is a green township project that is Indian Green Building Council's (IGBC) pre-certified silver rated.

The premium property includes a state-of-the-art, city-level club that is about to be launched soon. The project seamlessly connects to Chandigarh and is located in the vicinity of Chandigarh International Airport, Indian School of Business, PCA (Mohali Cricket stadium) and the 450-acre knowledge park.

Commenting on the development HS Kandhari, Director, Wave Estate, Mohali, said, "Wave Estate project completion is on its last legs and it gives me immense joy to announce the launch of premium residential plots in the Estate. Riding high on the industry's best available facilities, the plot launch provides an additional layer of flexibility to the entire project. A benchmark in the sustainable development with rainwater harvesting and round the clock availability of security and power back-up, the project indeed is a holistic offer for a superior living experience."

Wave Estate, an eco-friendly project is a mix of residential & commercial products. The plots and the other products namely Wave Gardens, Wave Boulevard and Avenue 99 make up for a rich and green living. The plot launch not only provides an opportunity to own a piece of land in the well-developed and only gated society of the Tri-City, it will also reinvigorate the real estate segment in the region.

Wave Group is a leading business conglomerate with a comprehensive portfolio of businesses spread across various verticals such as Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Malls and Multiplexes, Residential Township & Land Development, Infrastructure, Sugar Manufacturing, Beverages, Power, Education, Entertainment, Sports, and Agriculture.

Established in 1963, Wave Group is a supreme diversified business house in North India, spread across 20 cities. Recognized for its best-in-class offerings in real estate and manufacturing, Wave Group is a business powerhouse with the goal to build a bold new future.

Wave Estate, a real estate project of the Wave Group, is located in Mohali, Punjab. It is a gated community with an ultra-fine collection of contemporary villas, plots, Premium group Housing, Independent Floors, Shops-cum-offices (SCO), and commercial areas in the heartland of distinguished Sector 85 & 99 of Mohali.

Each project in the Wave Estate is the benchmark of excellence in cutting-edge design, technology, and construction following global standards. It brings the philosophy of sustainability, innovation, and commitment to the real estate industry.

