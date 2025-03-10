VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10: Wave One, the iconic 40-story commercial masterpiece in Noida, is now ready to welcome investors, retailers, and businesses to experience a new standard of luxury and corporate excellence. Strategically located in the heart of Noida's thriving business district, Wave One offers world-class office spaces, premium retail outlets, an elite club area, fine dining, and entertainment, designed to redefine the commercial landscape.

With its exclusive entry, luxurious entrance lobby, and dedicated parking spaces, Wave One presents the perfect opportunity for businesses looking to establish themselves in an elite corporate environment. Equipped with over 31 high-speed lifts for seamless movement across floors, this landmark development ensures effortless accessibility and convenience for its occupants.

Marking a significant milestone, on March 4th, 2024, Path Shri Sukhmani Sahib, Kirtan and Ardaas were performed at Wave One to express gratitude to Waheguru for His blessings and for making the project operational. This auspicious occasion also served as the soft launch of Wave One, signifying the beginning of a new chapter for businesses and investors who are set to thrive in this premium commercial destination.

Adding to its grandeur, several premium brands have already opened their flagship retail stores at Wave One, including Orra, CaratLane, BlueStone, Levis, Being Human, Arrow, Puma, Floor and Furnishing, Aggarwal Sweets, Gold, and Salsa Story. Furthermore, renowned brands such as Lime Light, Malabar, Mastizone, Cinemas, and an Elite Club are currently under fit-out and will soon add to the vibrant mix of offerings at Wave One.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajinder Singh Chadha (Raju Chadha), Chairman - Wave One, said, "Wave One has now received the Occupancy Certificate (OC), and we have started the registration process. This iconic property is set to become the new business address for corporates and business houses. Over 150 offices and many premium retail brands are already operational, and many more are currently under fit-outs. We are excited to welcome more investors and enterprises to this thriving business hub."

Expressing his gratitude, Asees Singh Chadha, Managing Director, stated, "We sincerely thank our investors, retail partners, and patrons for their trust and enthusiasm in making Wave One a success. Their confidence in us has helped bring this vision to life, and we remain committed to delivering an unparalleled business and shopping experience."

Bipul Rastogi, CEO, added, "We are delighted to welcome all investors and retail partners to Wave One, a landmark destination that offers the perfect blend of business, retail, and luxury. With the project now operational, we look forward to seeing businesses thrive in this iconic commercial space."

As the commercial sector in Noida continues to expand, Wave One stands as a beacon of opportunity, offering high-end office spaces and premium retail outlets in a prestigious

setting. "A heartfelt thank you to all our valued investors and retail partners for their trust and continued support in making Wave One a premier business and shopping destination," added Amrinder Singh, Vice President - Wave One. With its ready-for-possession status, businesses and investors can now take advantage of this prime real estate to elevate their brand presence.

For leasing and investment inquiries, visit https://www.waveone.co.in/ or contact 8872181818, 7888821001.

