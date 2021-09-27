Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized the 5th Edition of their Signature event named "Iconic Achievers' Award". "Iconic Achievers Awards" is organized every year to recognize the topmost Iconic personalities for their contribution to their respective sectors, social work and COVID relief efforts.

The magnificent Iconic Achievers Award Ceremony was organized on September 26, 2021 at Novotel hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. The ceremony was graced by Sandeep Patil (Former Cricketer) and Chandrasekhar Chore (Joint Municipal Commissioner). The awardees included leading celebrities, personalities, industry leaders and brands from various sectors like Entertainment, Sports, Media, Social Work, Hospitality, Music, Literature, Education, Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Wellness, Beauty, Real Estate etc. were honored for their outstanding contribution for accelerating the growth of our country in these exceptionally tough times of the Pandemic.

The winners of this prestigious award included:

Iqbal Singh Chahal (IAS Officer Municipal Commissioner, BMC), Ken Ghosh (Director), Anu Malik (Music Composer), Farida Dadi (Actor), Dilip Tirkey (Hockey Player), Aasif Sheikh (Actor), Varun Badola (Actor), Brijendra Kala (Actor), Rajeshwari Sachdev (Actor), Shri APJMJ Sheik Saleem (Social Work), Rasika Dugal (Actor), Shibani Kashyap (Singer), Sonu Kakkar (Singer), Suresh Mukund (Choreographer), Shiv Aroor (TV Journalist), Zorawar Kalra (Chef), Jamie Lever (Stand-up Comedienne), Abu Malik (Composer & Show Organizer), Anil Nagrath (Actor), Chandan Roy Sanyal (Actor), Ashnoor Kaur (Actor), Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Actor), Mohit Malik (Actor), RJ Rishi Kapoor (RJ Red FM), Mame Khan (Folk Singer), Tejasswi Prakash (Actor), Surbhi Chandna (Actor Akshay Oberoi (Actor), Suresh Menon (Comic Actor), Anmol Malik (Author) & Saurabh Royale (Singer).

Other key awardees include names like Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Samooha Projects Pvt. Ltd, Impression Skin Hair & Cosmetic Hub, Pashupati Polytex Pvt. Ltd., Global Unique Solutions, M. PonnaiyahNageshwaran, Dr. Nikhil Tari, Routetomarket Media India Pvt. Ltd. etc.

WBR Corp is continuously working towards creating unique branding platforms and strategies for organizations and professionals across the globe. The number of organizations and professionals participating in our felicitation programs is increasing with each ceremony. It is a clear testimony to the fact that our efforts result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of our winners. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services they offer as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards", said S Gupta, Director of WBR Corp.

