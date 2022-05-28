Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): WBSETCL, a government of West Bengal enterprise is one of the best transmission companies in India, announced their partnership with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft focused NGO, to support 230 cleft surgeries in West Bengal as part of their CSR activities. The surgeries will be conducted at Smile Train's treatment centres at the Institute of Child Health and Repose Clinic & Research Centre Private Limited at Kolkata.

''We have seen the impact and transformation in children once they receive cleft surgery. This partnership with Smile Train India will enable cleft affected children and their families from economically weaker sections of society to get access to high quality care. We look forward to creating many smiles and bringing transformation in many lives," said Shamya Roy Choudhury, Director (HR&A), WBSETCL.

Also Read | Cardinal Angelo Sodano, Vatican Power Broker for Decades, Dies at 94 – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

In India, more than 35,000 children are born with the facial birth difference of cleft lip and/or palate every year. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of children with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating, breathing, hearing and speaking, as their families cannot afford life-transforming cleft treatment. Smile Train's sustainable model empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. Since the year 2000, Smile Train India has supported 650,000+ free cleft surgeries throughout the country, through a network of 150+ partner hospitals.

"At Smile Train, our endeavor is to not only support free, safe and quality cleft treatment, but also empower our local medical partners to provide comprehensive cleft care to children and enabling cleft-affected0 children to live full and productive lives. For this, we rely on the support of our donors, and are thankful WBSETCL for their generous support. Together, we shall bring timely and comprehensive cleft care to children across West Bengal," shared Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rashid Khan Thinks Team's Belief in His Batting Abilities Is Working Wonders for Him.

Smile Train Partner surgeon Dr Parthapratim Gupta, Smile Train Project Director at the Institute of Child Health, Kolkata said, "Treatment for cleft lip and palate should not be delayed beyond a certain time as it leads to larger problems such as incorrect speech, orthodontic problems etc. With the support of Smile Train and WBSETCL, and with all safety protocols in place, we are providing safe and quality treatment to children born with cleft lip and palate to ensure they lead a healthy and productive life."

Dr Maneesh Sonthalia, Plastic Surgeon leading the Smile Train program at Repose Clinic & Research Centre, Kolkata said, "There are many children with cleft lip & palate around the world who need help, but can't receive timely care due to monetary constraints and lack of awareness and knowledge about this condition. The support from WBSETCL will help many children. Cleft is treatable and we are committed to help many more children across West Bengal."

Smile Train has supported more than 25,000 free cleft surgeries in the state of West Bengal through a network of 6 partner hospitals at Kolkata, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Siliguri and Murshidabad where Smile Train supports cleft treatment throughout the year. To avail free cleft treatment, please call Toll Free Cleft Helpline - 1800 103 8301.

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's India's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrainindia.org.

WBSETCL being one of the best Transmission Utilities in the country, is responsible for Transmitting electricity from State Generators and National Grid to the load centers to serve the entire state through its vast Transmission Network operating at 400kV, 220kV, 132kV and 66kV spread across the state. WBSETCL is providing 24*7 uninterrupted quality power to the distribution licensees and plays the pivotal role as State Transmission Utility (STU) and State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) and System Operator in the state of West Bengal.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)