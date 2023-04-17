DANCE WITH ME: Witness the carnival frolic in Tenerife (c) Turespana

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Seeking a relaxing and indulgent vacation with a sprinkling of romance, gastronomy, and nature-centric fun with the family? Here's your cue to visit The Canary Islands

Holiday where the glitterati likes to vacation - The Canary Islands. This popular destination is an autonomous community of Spain, with Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria as its two capital cities. The archipelago constitutes of seven main islands and Tenerife is a big attraction for most vacationers. Come along and live it up in the Canary Islands...

Terrific Tenerife: Be it romance, culture, nature-centric adventure sports, relaxation with rejuvenation, gastronomy, carnivals, shopping, golf or beach fun - Tenerife is a perfect destination to a holiday that your heart desires. Tenerife offers warm hospitality with popular cultural immersions for the entire family with unique hotspots for relaxation, fabulous carnivals, local food tours, shopping, and romantic getaways.

Must-Do holiday activities for Indian tourists in Tenerife:

Beach Fun: Tenerife is known for its stunning beaches, such as Playa de las Americas, Playa de las Teresitas, Playa Jardin (with its unique black sand) and El Medano. Relax on the sandy shores, take a dip in the turquoise waters or enjoy some water sports. You will love the safe, spectacular beach life here.

Play Golf: Located in the south of the island, Golf Costa Adeje offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the mountains. The course is designed by renowned golf architect Jose Gancedo and features 27 holes. There are options to choose between Golf Las Americas (situated in the heart of Playa de las Americas), Buenavista Golf (with stunning views of the Teno Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean), Sendero Las Salinas - take a brisk walk between the ocean coast and golf course or the Amarilla Golf, which is highly popular with families to tee-off.

Enjoy the local cuisine: Tenerife has a rich gastronomic culture, with influences from Spain, Africa and Latin America. Try local dishes such as papas arrugadas, gofio or seafood paella, grilled fish and mojo sauce. Sip on some incredibly popular local wines too. A Food Tour is a must-do activity here.

Go Shopping: Open your wallets to a range of shopping options, from luxury boutiques to local markets. Head to the popular shopping areas of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz or Costa Adeje.

Attend a Carnival /Festival: Tenerife has a calendar full of festivals and events throughout the year, including one of the largest in the world - Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (which takes place annually during the month of February). You can enjoy colorful parades, music, and dance performances.

Explore Teide National Park: This UNESCO World Heritage site is home to Mount Teide, the highest peak in Spain. Take a cable car to the summit and, hike the trails. Stargazing tours are a big hit and highly recommended for astronomy enthusiasts in your family.

Explore the colonial town of La Laguna: La Laguna is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a must-visit attraction in Tenerife. Visit the Bell Tower and climb right on top to get a fabulous 360 degree view of the entire town.

Whale and Dolphin Watching: Tenerife is one of the best places in Europe to go whale and dolphin watching. You can book a boat tour and spot these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

Cueva del Viento: Enjoy guided tours to revel in the fascinating natural wonders of Cueva del Viento. This popular tourist destination takes visitors through a series of underground caves, chambers and tunnels (created by lava flows that solidified over time).

Join a fabulous exploration tour on the adjoining islands (beyond Tenerife) in Canary Islands

Lanzarote: Known for its unique volcanic landscape, with black sand beaches, rugged mountains, and unusual rock formations, Lanzarote is home to several attractions designed by the artist Cesar Manrique. These include the Jameos del Agua and the Mirador del Rio.

Fuerteventura: Fuerteventura is known for its stunning beaches, with miles of golden sand and turquoise waters. Visit the Parque Natural de las Dunas de Corralejo, which offers spectacular dunes and a diverse range of wildlife.

Gran Canaria: Highly recommended is a visit to Poema del Mar, an impressive aquarium where you can witness varied marine life from around the world. Explore a hike up to the Roque Nublo rock formation and the Maspalomas Dunes.

La Gomera: You will be amazed to know that this island is famous for its traditional whistling language, which has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

La Palma: La Palma is known for its stunning natural beauty, with lush forests, volcanic landscapes, and clear night skies for stargazing. The island is also home to several hiking trails, including the Caldera de Taburiente National Park, which offers stunning views of the volcanic crater.

El Hierro: Most vacationers make it a point to visit the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of El Hierro. Known for its ancient visitors and also for healing properties of the water from Pozo de la Salud - a well in Sabinosa. Unravel history during your visit here.

