New Delhi [India], July 31: Western Sydney University marks a significant milestone following the formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the Indian Ministry of Education to establish a foreign branch campus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (UP). From August 2026, the India campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, expanding in future years to include Data Science and Science. The curriculum is designed to empower the potential of the next generation workforce by opening unparalleled doors across the globe. The University is also planning to add an agricultural focus to programs to ensure relevancy and alignment with national priorities.

For over 20 years, Western Sydney University has been a top choice for Indian students, known for its innovative teaching, inclusive culture, and global career pathways. India is a consistent top-three source market, with Indian students making up 20% of the international cohort. Currently, 1,300 Indian students study across its Australian campuses, with 25 of their top 30 programs being Australian-accredited and industry-aligned for strong job readiness.

According to the Chancellor, Professor Jennifer Westacott AC, "The India campus reflects a major strategic commitment by the University to extend its international impact. We are deeply committed to expanding our presence in India, delivering world-class education that aligns with India's skill needs, and working with government, industry, partners, and local communities to drive innovation, sustainability, and research-led solutions."

The Greater Noida campus will host Launch Pad, the University's award-winning business incubator, offering entrepreneurial education, startup training, and research commercialisation, directly benefiting students through hands-on innovation experiences and skills development that improve graduate outcomes and career success. With a global track record of supporting 1,000+ startups and SMEs, Launch Pad is perfectly suited to support India's startup ecosystem to build impactful ventures and drive innovation-led growth.

Over the years the University has built long-standing strategic partnerships in India with 30 State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), ICAR, IITs, IISc, startup missions, and key financial institutions like NABARD and ICICI Bank. These collaborations span dual degree programs (over 60 students currently), short-term skill training (reaching 200 students and 150 scientists in the past 2 years), and major research initiatives. Notable flagship projects include the Centre of Excellence in Hi-Tech Protected Cropping with ICAR, the Australia-India Water Centre promoting sustainable groundwater use and training 5,000 farmers, and a AUD13 million nationwide pollination initiative completed in 2023. Other efforts include wastewater recycling research with IISc and UAS Bangalore, and the creation of agri-incubation centres to support entrepreneurship.

The state-of-the-art campus will deliver world-class teaching, research, and innovation, with an initial focus on business, innovation and entrepreneurship. Designed to offer an inclusive and vibrant student experience, the campus will also support the Indian Government's goals for socio-economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development. The University is aligned with the National Education Policy's vision of making India a global knowledge hub, while also contributing to bridging the skills gaps in India's workforce.

The announcement follows Western Sydney University being ranked number one in the world for an unprecedented fourth year in a row in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, recognising the University's global leadership and commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The India campus in Greater Noida will form part of the University's international network under its 'One University' model, offering seamless cross-campus mobility, industry internships and placements, work-integrated learning, research, start-up incubation, and cross border commercialisation. This provides students with access to practical, industry-connected opportunities that enhance employability and equip them with the skills needed to succeed in a global workforce.

The announcement was made at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi, in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Education Minister, Government of India, along with key ministers from the Centre and States, and senior education leaders.

Vice-Chancellor and President, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO, said, "The campus would open up new opportunities for students and communities in India. Western Sydney University has a proud and long history of consistently facilitating access to higher education. Our India campus will create life-changing opportunities for students and future leaders, contributing to India's economic and social transformation, while also taking Western Sydney to the world."

The University will work closely with the Uttar Pradesh government, Indian agricultural and technology institutions like ICAR and IITs, and industry leaders, to build upon the University's global research excellence, including leading projects on climate resilience, water quality, and agriculture innovation in India.

The India campus builds on Western Sydney University's global presence, including its long-established partnership with UEH University in Vietnam, and its new Surabaya campus in Indonesia, which opened in late 2024.

