Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: The delicate flutter of butterfly wings carries the profound message of hope and ecological harmony. Yet, these graceful pollinators face threats from urbanisation and environmental degradation. To spotlight their importance and inspire action, the Mumbai Butterfly Meet - Edition 2.0 brought together citizens, conservationists, and administrators in a vibrant celebration of biodiversity.

Organised by the Vivant Untamed Earth Foundation in collaboration with the M (West) Ward of the BMC, the two-day event was inaugurated by Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner, BMC, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vishvas Mote. Held at N.G. Acharya Diamond Garden and Alamu Hall in Chembur, the meet underscored the need for collective efforts to conserve butterflies and urban habitats.

"Butterflies are nature's storytellers, revealing the health of our environment. This initiative is a testament to Mumbai's commitment to safeguarding its biodiversity," stated Bhushan Gagrani during his address.

"Every butterfly represents a story of resilience and renewal. By creating sustainable urban spaces, we are not only conserving these beautiful creatures but also ensuring a healthier environment for future generations," added Deputy Commissioner Vishvas Mote.

The event opened with an exhibition of butterfly images, showcasing the ethereal beauty of these winged wonders. Children engaged in creative activities like origami demonstrations by 'Origami Mitra' and a butterfly quiz, fostering an early love for conservation. Other activities included lectures and panel discussions led by experts and citizen scientists, focusing on sustainable solutions for urban habitats and the future of butterfly conservation.

Dr Sanjeev Shevade

Co Founder Vivant UntamedEarth Foundation

Practicing Orthodontist, remarked, "Butterflies are more than pollinators; they are symbols of transformation and resilience. Protecting them means protecting our planet's future."

As the event concluded, participants left with renewed resolve to play their part in conservation. The Vivant Untamed Earth Foundation announced plans to expand its awareness programs and work closely with communities and the BMC to create butterfly-friendly spaces across the city.

With wings whispering hope, the Mumbai Butterfly Meet - Edition 2.0 was a reminder that small actions can lead to transformative change. To save a butterfly is to save a story of life, echoed in the hearts of those who attended, leaving a legacy of hope for generations to come.

