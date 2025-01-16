Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in the early hours of the morning (January 16), around 2:30 AM, when an unknown assailant entered his home and attacked him with a sharp weapon. Fortunately, Saif’s condition is now stable. However, the reasons behind the attack remain unclear. Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter, and Politician Jitendra Awhad has suggested that the attack may have been part of a pre-planned conspiracy. He further speculated that the motive could be linked to the years of controversy surrounding Saif's choice of name for his son, Taimur, which has often drawn criticism from religious fundamentalists. The attack appears to have been quite brutal, with a serious injury to Saif's neck, suggesting an intent to cause severe harm. As per reports, Saif's health is stable. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: ‘Fingerprints Mil Chuke Hai’, Confirms Forensic Officer; Mumbai Police Probe Floor Polishing Workers.

Jitendra Awhad Alleges Religious Motivation Behind Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Jitendra Awhad shared a post on social media and said "The attack on Saif Ali Khan could be part of a pre-planned conspiracy. Given the way Saif Ali Khan has been targeted for the past several years for naming his son Taimur. it is necessary to investigate whether this attack was carried out by religious fundamentalists or not. Because preliminary information suggests that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed a total of six times. Two of the injuries are believed to be serious. One injury in the neck, causing serious injuries to his skull. Judging by the attacker's method of stabbing, it appears at first glance that the stabbing was done with the intent to kill. Saif Ali Khan has been honoured with the ‍Padma Shri award, which is considered the fourth highest honour in India. This is to be noted!" (Translation).

Jitendra Awhad's Post

Saif Ali Khan Attacked While Defending Family From Burglar

Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked during an attempted burglary at his Bandra home. The actor suffered six stab wounds, with two being critical due to their proximity to his spine. At the time, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, were present. The assailant reportedly broke into their flat at Satguru Sharan, first attacking the house help before targeting Saif when he confronted him. Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor ‘Out of Danger’ After Stabbing Incident; Lilavati Hospital Doctors Closely Monitoring His Recovery – Read Official Statement (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident Update

A forensic officer confirmed that fingerprints were collected from the crime scene, and investigations are now focusing on the floor polishing workers in the building as possible suspects.

