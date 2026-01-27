VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Whistling Woods International (WWI), India's premier institute for film, communication, and creative technologies, held its 17th Annual Convocation Ceremony, celebrating the graduation of the Class of 2025. The momentous occasion marked a significant milestone for over 300 students across creative disciplines as they embark on their professional journeys in the Media & Entertainment industry.

Renowned for its commitment to nurturing creative excellence through a unique blend of academic rigour and immersive industry exposure, Whistling Woods International continues to shape future-ready professionals equipped with skills, vision, and purpose.

The convocation featured the conferment of the prestigious Maestro Awards upon two distinguished luminaries of Indian cinema -- acclaimed cinematographer Anil Mehta and celebrated actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. The honours were presented in the esteemed presence of Subhash Ghai, Founder and Chairman, Whistling Woods International, alongside keynote speaker Aparna Purohit, CEO, Aamir Khan Productions.

Addressing the graduating students, Anil Mehta reflected on the creative journey, sharing, "The path may be arduous, but every step forward shapes the dream." Prosenjit Chatterjee highlighted the enduring soul of cinema, stating, "Technology may lead the way, but it is the heart of cinema -- faith, honesty, and passion -- that truly creates magic."

Congratulating the graduates, Subhash Ghai shared timeless words of wisdom: "The secret to success is being a student all your life -- seeing beyond the obvious, never stopping the process of learning, and rebuilding yourself every day."

The keynote address by Aparna Purohit inspired the Class of 2025 to embrace discipline and long-term vision, as she noted, "Stories unite beyond borders. Discipline, not noise, sustains you -- and cinema rewards those who run the long race with passion and integrity."

This year's convocation held special significance with a heartfelt felicitation of Subhash Ghai by Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International, commemorating his extraordinary 50-year legacy in Indian cinema, in the esteemed presence of acclaimed actor Jackie Shroff. The tribute featured a specially curated audiovisual presentation created by WWI students, celebrating his enduring contributions to the industry.

Graduates were formally conferred their degrees by the distinguished dignitaries present. Special commendations were awarded to outstanding performers, with the Valedictorian of the Class of 2025 being recognised for exceptional academic and creative achievement.

As the graduating cohort steps into the professional world, they carry forward Whistling Woods International's legacy of excellence, innovation, and storytelling. These graduates are not merely entering the industry -- they are poised to shape its future.

