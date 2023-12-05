BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: White Lotus Group, a distinguished name in Bengaluru's bespoke luxury real estate space, today announced the successful completion of a significant INR 150 crores funding round. Spearheaded exclusively and for the first time in Indian real estate by Dubai-based Luxe Port Group of Companies, a globally renowned name in the luxury lifestyle industry. This substantial funding stands as a defining milestone, further solidifying the company's preeminent position within Bengaluru's bespoke luxury real estate landscape. White Lotus Group, founded by Pavan Kumar, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, stands as an epitome of luxury real estate development. The company caters to an elite clientele comprising founders of successful start-up companies and CXOs of major corporates. White Lotus prides itself on a renowned portfolio, showcasing meticulously crafted projects within the most coveted neighborhoods of Bengaluru, with unit prices commencing upwards of INR 5 crores. The capital raised in this funding round will be strategically allocated to primarily fuel the organization's exponential growth, build 2.5 million sq.ft. of steady pipeline of bespoke luxury projects, strengthen the brand's presence in Bengaluru & expand into similar geographies of Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and other major cities. These funds will also be used towards innovation in technology and sustainability, further strengthening the leadership team. "At White Lotus Group, our vision is to redefine luxury living, crafting iconic residential landmarks that embody elements of our brand - rare, timeless, and bespoke while maintaining a conscious touch. This funding serves as a catalyst in our journey, empowering us to replicate and scale our success in the bespoke luxury segment. By doing so, we are on the path to creating unparalleled living experiences and fulfilling the discerning desires of our esteemed clientele," said Pavan Kumar, Founder & CEO, White Lotus Group. Padma Kumar, MD & Chairman of Luxe Port Group, and the lead investor said, "We at Luxe Port have been looking at diversifying into other luxury lifestyle segments globally. White Lotus Group emerged to be a natural long-term strategic partner in luxury real estate. We are excited to join hands with Pavan, a serial entrepreneur with an IIT background and proven track record of delivering bespoke luxury projects with his energetic team, which felt like a natural fit."

Also Read | Anupamaa December 5, 2023 Written Update: Chhoti Anu Is a Bully - How Will Anupama React?.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)