Why Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin And BNB will usher crypto into a new era: Meet New NFT Narrative, B2B Segments and Interoperability

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): If you have seen a notorious ad by Matt Dayman where he is saying that "fortune favors the brave", you probably know that in reality, this is not the case. It's not the boldness that makes people millionaires overnight because there is no such thing in the first place; it is about your knowledge and understanding of the latest trends and market dynamics.

People can make a bank on the crypto volatility not because they bought something first and sold it last, although admittedly, this could be the case. What makes a difference is that you can read between the lines to see which token deserves your money and attention and which is a scam waiting for another gullible investor to lose it all.

In today's editorial, I welcome you to join me in considering three very different tokens - Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin and BNB - each in its own right, to not only claim the coin Olympus but to become an integral component in the crypto development for many years to come. Let's dig in.

Big Eyes Coin: Eyez On The Prize

This project has swiftly broken into the top ranks among the meme coins and has a plan to become the leading token in this domain. Although it would be very challenging to push Dogecoin from its pedestal, the Big Eyes Coin project has quite a few aces up its sleeves. Its unique value proposition makes it stand out even compared to the likes of Shiba Inu and the rest of the crypto flock.

This project carefully balances providing its native token, BIG, holders with the opportunity to earn passive income via various DeFi services, such as staking, while ensuring that its aesthetic side, represented by NFT collections, will be conspicuous enough to be noticed by potential investors. See for yourself as in the seamless variety of copycat NFTs the Big Eyes Coin offers a breath of fresh air through a depiction of a cute Japanese-inspired anime character.

ApeCoin Is Paving The Way For Merchants To Pay With Crypto

When initially airdropped to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) holders, the ApeCoin token witnessed an unprecedented rise in its price. Fast-forward nearly a year, and the token is not performing as many anticipated, even amidst the development of the exclusive metaverse game and other perks from the BAYC community.

However, one recent development has brought hope back into middle earth, foreshadowing the victory over the hordes of Orcs and a genuinely new use case for the crypto community.

This summer, a venerable fashion house of Gucci began to accept ApeCoin for its clothes, a development that can not be underestimated. If this trend continues and meme coins will become the medium of exchange between merchants and their customers, the token that paved the way for it to happen will never be forgotten. So, yeah, praise ApeCoin for that, y'all.

Why Choose The Ethereum Network If You Could Go Binance Smart Chain?

When Binance announced that it was developing a chain that would rival no one else but Ethereum, many were skeptical about the prospects of such an endeavor. However, it has been almost three years now, and Binance Smart Chain has not only exceeded everyone's expectations but actually created a value proposition that challenges Ethereum on practically every front.

Judge for yourself; transactions on BSC cost less, the speed of transactions is higher than on the Ethereum network, not to mention that BSC offers exactly the same opportunities to build on top of its network for various DApss and NFTs. Interestingly, even the wallet address of BSC is compatible with the Ethereum one, so users can make payments seamlessly without the need to adjust their wallet.

Looking Ahead

The world of crypto might look like a mysterious place where the wizards of OS are the only ones capable of ripping benefits, but this is not the case. What makes a difference is a calculated analysis of the market and trends that we have covered in today's editorial.

To make things clear, I am in no way insinuating that by following what we have discussed, you will immediately become a crypto millionaire.

However, suppose you want to invest in the potentially next-generation meme coin, enter top-tier B2B fashion marketplaces and have limitless interoperability with what decentralized applications offer. In that case, I suggest looking into Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin and BNB.

